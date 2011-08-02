Laurence Fishburne will play Perry White in ‘Superman: Man of Steel’

There appears to be life after “C.S.I.” After two and a half seasons on the venerable CBS crime series, Laurence Fishburne has found newfound live on the big screen. The veteran actor has a plum role in Steven Soderberh’s new ensemble drama “Contagion” and now he’s joining one of 2013s more anticipated event pictures, Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.”

Fishburne will play Perry White in the latest Superman film which also features Henry Cavill as the title hero, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Russell Crowe as Jor-El, Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent and Diane Lane as Martha Kent. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Meloni has also joined the potential Warner Bros. blockbuster.

Frank Langella played the iconic Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief in Bryan Singer’s “Superman Returns.” Jackie Cooper played White in Richard Donner’s “Superman,” “Superman II,” “Superman III” and “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.”

Best known for his role in “The Matrix” series, Fishburne has also starred in “Boyz in the Hood,” “Hoodlum,” “Othello,” “Event Horizon,” “Mystic River,” “Akeelah and the Bee,” “21,” “Predator” and “Armored.”

“Man of Steel” is currently in production. It’s scheduled for a June 14, 2013 release.