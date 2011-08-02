Laurence Fishburne will play Perry White in ‘Superman: Man of Steel’

#Zack Snyder #Superman
08.03.11 7 years ago

There appears to be life after “C.S.I.”  After two and a half seasons on the venerable CBS crime series, Laurence Fishburne has found newfound live on the big screen.  The veteran actor has a plum role in Steven Soderberh’s new ensemble drama “Contagion” and now he’s joining one of 2013s more anticipated event pictures, Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.”

Fishburne will play Perry White in the latest Superman film which also features Henry Cavill as the title hero, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Russell Crowe as Jor-El, Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent and Diane Lane as Martha Kent.  According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Meloni has also joined the potential Warner Bros. blockbuster.

Frank Langella played the iconic Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief in Bryan Singer’s “Superman Returns.”  Jackie Cooper played White in Richard Donner’s “Superman,” “Superman II,” “Superman III” and “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.”

Best known for his role in “The Matrix” series, Fishburne has also starred in “Boyz in the Hood,” “Hoodlum,” “Othello,” “Event Horizon,” “Mystic River,” “Akeelah and the Bee,” “21,” “Predator” and “Armored.”

“Man of Steel” is currently in production.  It’s scheduled for a June 14, 2013 release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Superman
TAGSLaurence FishburneMAN OF STEELPERRY WHITEsupermanSUPERMAN: MAN OF STEELZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP