Listen to Lauryn Hill’s new song ‘Neurotic Society (Compulsory Mix)’

Man, there is nothing like an artist who reluctantly releases new music.

As previously reported, the Grammy Award-winning MC and singer Hill signed a new record deal with Sony in order to get an advance of cash that helped to get her out of her tax debt to the government. The punishment for tax evasion could have equaled out to jail time. The punishment for failing to deliver goods to her new record label? Who knows, maybe even harsher, like a purposely ill-fated collaboration with Ke$ha?

Regardless, Hill has completed step one of her deal with the major music company by dropping a new song “Neurotic Society (Compulsory Mix).” Compulsory, as in required by law, or coersion. That’s what’s giving you that warm feeling in your belly, right next to that bitter pill.

The song appeared on Hill’s Tumblr this weekend (nothing says “fanfare” like posting on a weekend), making it her first new release in more than a decade. She noted that the song was “rushed” out the door, though she stands by its message:

Here is a link to a piece that I was ‘required” to release immediately, by virtue of the impending legal deadline. I love being able to reach people directly, but in an ideal scenario, I would not have to rush the release of new music… but the message is still there. In light of Wednesday”s tragic loss (of former label mate Chris Kelly), I am even more pressed to YELL this to a multitude that may not understand the cost of allowing today”s unhealthy paradigms to remain unchecked!

The resulting song is about “unhealthy paradigms.” More simply: Hill is pissed about everything, and guns are blazing in every direction, including the hypocrites, the greedy, the ignorant, the oppressors, the patriarchy, the “neurotic toxic society.”

It’s what I’d call a wordy-word track, but it’s all shouted at the same volume, without much variance. Makes it sound a bit redundant, and without end, and I think that’s a mix problem, especially when round one could have been less murky, volume-wise.

Hill also noted to fans about the deal she made, and her more grown-up world view that led to making the decisions she did.

“It took years for me to get out of the ‘parasitic” dynamic of my youth, and into a deal that better reflects my true contribution as an artist, and (purportedly) gives me the control necessary to create a paradigm suitable for my needs. I have been working towards this for a long time, not just because of my current legal situation, but because I am an artist, I love to create, and I need the proper platform to do so,” she said in her Tumblr.



According to her attorney at a sentencing hearing today in Newark, N.J., Hill has paid nearly $1 million to make up for her outstanding taxes, effectively paying them off.

What do you think of the new song?