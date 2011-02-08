LCD Soundsystem waving goodbye with one last show at MSG

We saw it coming: the signs were all there.

LCD Soundsystem is quitting the concert biz and has formally announced its final show, for April 2 at New York’s Madison Square Garden

LCD Soundsystem: The Long Goodbye will be a three-hour farewell event, marking the first (and apparently) last time the group will play at the arena, for its longest set ever. In a release, LCD will perform “deep cuts” and “never-before played music spanning” the group’s “decade-defining albums,” including the self-titled set, “Sound of Silver,” “This Is Happening,” and (apparently?) James Murphy’s Nike running mix “45:33.”

The live band will consist of Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Gavin Russon, Tyler Pope and Matt Thornley, “augmented by a choir, string and horn sections” and the promise of special guests. Liquid Liquid is set to open the show.

The band “will be observing a black and white clothing only dress code for the long goodbye. They respectfully request that the audience do the same.” Get thee to a Uniqlo, perhaps.

Tickets go up on Feb. 11 via bowerypresents.com and ticketmaster.com.

Considering the breadth and depth of LCD’s touring partners, collaborators and DFA legacy, I would expect some heavy-hitting, holy-sh*t moments. Three hours is a long time, and it ain’t exactly a catalog of Prince proportions. Like any music festival, I would recommend comfortable footwear and a friend who goes with you that ain’t afraid to dance.

Murphy has said before that he never intended for LCD Soundsystem to be the headlining, big-selling, brain-busting group that it was; perhaps he’s just always felt more comfortable being the spinner, to a small room, something that could be elegantly appreciated in a dance hall more than a 75,000-capacity music fest or a basketball arena. That being said, after experiencing (that’s right, experiencing) LCD as I did from Bowery to Bonnaroo, I wouldn’t estimate the guy to go in half-assing MSG. They’ll be “going out both on top and on their own terms.” Circle the 11th with the brightest marker you can.