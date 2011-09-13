Lea Michele, Ian Somerhalder, Don Cheadle, more added to list of Emmy presenters

Adding to the growing list of presenters at the 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards, it’s been announced that Lea Michele (“Glee”), Don Cheadle (upcoming Showtime series “House of Lies”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”), Rob Lowe (“Parks and Recreation), Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries”) and Melissa McCarthy (nominated this year for “Mike & Molly”) have been added to the lineup.

The actors join a host of already-announced stars that will present this year including Will Arnett (“30 Rock”), Zooey Deschanel (“The New Girl”), Ashton Kutcher (“Two and a Half Men”), Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”), Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”).

The 63rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air September 18, 2011 at 8 PM EDT/5 PM PDT on FOX.