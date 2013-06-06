Watch: Leaked footage of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack!

Politicians getting caught smoking crack are the new politicians getting caught sending dick pics, which were already the new politicians getting caught smoking crack. Rumors have been circulating for the past few weeks that there is actual footage of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford getting high on rock cocaine in existence, but this is not it.

This is a comedy video. The other one is probably a comedy video as well, but an inadvertent one. If you’d like to see that one, you’re free to contribute to the Crackstarter started by Gawker in an attempt to raise the $200,000 necessary to buy the tape from the mystery guy who’s selling it. The fund is up to $80,000, which is totally ridiculous.

Ah, if only there had been Internet video in the time of Marion Berry.