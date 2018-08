Sarah Silverman's been having such a phenomenal year that it's easy to forget she costarred in “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” How about that?

The brilliant, Emmy-winning comedian is slaying us again with this clip about dealing with the wage gap. Why keep your lady parts when it's just not that profitable?

Thanks to some closeup shots of very lifelike (but fake) male genitalia, this qualifies as NSFW. But just watch and laugh and weep.