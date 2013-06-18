LeBron James goes #noheadband in 4th quarter: Internet explodes

In yet the latest indication that Twitter is populated solely by 12 year old middle school bullies, the microblogging service exploded with relentless jokes about Lebron James’ receding hairline this evening after the Miami Heat forward lost his ever-present headband and subsequently led his teammates in an astonishing surge against the San Antonio Spurs. Within minutes, #noheadband became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter and the accessory in question even got its own insta-Twitter account. America!

the great brown mountain has been released #noheadband – just vari (@DaveRousseauFF) June 19, 2013

I guess Lebron actually wants people to see that horrible hairline #NoHeadband – Ryan Harper (@TheHarper8814) June 19, 2013

Everyone look at lebron’s hairline! Lololololol #noheadband – Will Brown (@WilllBrownn) June 19, 2013

Lebon with the old man swag! #noheadband – Jordan Christensen (@JcChristensen11) June 19, 2013

Lmao RT @HumorOrTruth: Congrats to Rihanna for no longer having the biggest forehead in pop culture. #Lebron #NoHeadband – Undres Ortega (@ANDRE_THEGIANNT) June 19, 2013

#NoHeadband DAMNNNNNN YOULL NEVER FIND A FOREHEAD LIKE MINE. HE DONT HAVE DREAMS HE HAVE MOVIES! – Tracie (@Tracie59932256) June 19, 2013

So is #LeBron taking off his #headband equivalent to when #GeneralZod took off his armor to fight #Superman in that last battle? #noheadband – T. (@wlfpack81) June 19, 2013

I like to land my planes on Lebron’s forehead #noheadband – Kenneth Kaltz (@TheRealKK24) June 19, 2013

Lebron should be making the money back that he gives up to make this team and sell advertisements on his forehead #noheadband – Joe Watroba (@j_dubbs12) June 19, 2013

Lebron isn’t winnin the championship for Miami he’s winnin it for the receding hairlines all around the world #noheadband – Abdallah (@ArabMan567) June 19, 2013

Lebrons hairline came out to play tonight #noheadband – Cody Alberts (@codyalberts5103) June 19, 2013

Lebron looks kinda gross without the headband #noheadband #nbafinals – Alexis Sassone (@AyeSass) June 19, 2013

Not that anyone is surprised, but man that headband was covering a seriously receding hairline. #noheadband – Jeff Love (@jeff_w_love) June 19, 2013

#noheadband the light is reflecting of bronbron forehead thus making the spurs not able to see the net – Tupacs_Prodigy (@Obey_Me_A1) June 19, 2013

Ouch, you guys.

