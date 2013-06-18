LeBron James goes #noheadband in 4th quarter: Internet explodes

06.19.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

In yet the latest indication that Twitter is populated solely by 12 year old middle school bullies, the microblogging service exploded with relentless jokes about Lebron James’ receding hairline this evening after the Miami Heat forward lost his ever-present headband and subsequently led his teammates in an astonishing surge against the San Antonio Spurs. Within minutes, #noheadband became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter and the accessory in question even got its own insta-Twitter account. America!

