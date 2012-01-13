Legendary U.K. electronic act Underworld releasing two career-spanning compilations

U.K. electronic duo Underworld, perhaps best known for the seminal “Trainspotting” soundtrack cut “Born Slippy,” are taking a look back at their 20-year career, while also moving forward with new projects.

Underworld is set to release two anthologies covering their career. The cryptically titled “A Collection” is a single CD offering highlights of the band”s recorded output, including radio (i.e., shorter) versions of their most popular tunes in addition to recent collaborations with such like-minded artists as High Contrast & Tiesto (“The First Note is Silent”), Mark Knight & D. Ramirez (“Downpipe”) and Brian Eno (“Beebop Hurry”).

Meanwhile, the three-disc “1992-2012 Anthology” pairs 16 full-length popular songs with nine previously unreleased tracks, including rare outtakes and live recordings.

Underworld will act as Music Directors for the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, with “Trainspotting” director Danny Boyle overseeing as Artistic Director. In addition to “Trainspotting,” Underworld tracks have appeared in other Boyle films like “A Life Less Ordinary,” “The Beach” and “Sunshine.”

Here’s the track listing for “A Collection”:

1. The First Note Is Silent (w. High Contrast & Tiesto)

2. Scribble

3. Beebop Hurry (w. Karl Hyde & Brian Eno)

4. Downpipe (w. Mark Knight & D. Ramirez)

5. Crocodile

6. To Heal

7. Two Months Off

8. Jumbo

9. Born Slippy (Nuxx)

10. Dark and Long (Dark Train) (2011 Edit)

11. Mmm Skyscraper I Love You (2011 Edit)

12. Pearls Girl

13. Cowgirl (Live 2000)

14. Rez (2011 Edit)

15. King of Snake

16. Moaner



And the tracks for “1992 – 2012 Anthology”:

1. Big Mouth

2. Mmm Skyscraper… I Love You

3. Rez

4. Cowgirl

5. Spikee

6. Dirty Epic

7. Dark and Long (Dark Train)

1. Born Slippy (Nuxx)

2. Pearls Girl

3. Jumbo

4. 8 Ball

5. Moaner

6. Two Months Off

7. To Heal

8. Crocodile

9. Scribble

1. The Hump

2. Big Meat Show

3. Minneapolis

4. Why Why Why

5. Oich Oich

6. Second Hand

7. Parc (Live)

8. Simple Peal

9. JAL to Tokyo