LEGO ‘Jurassic Park’ game lovingly lampoons films with irreverent LEGO humor

03.16.15

This June, LEGO and Universal Pictures are teaming up to give all four “Jurassic Park” films – including the brand-new “Jurassic World” – a minifig makeover.

LEGO has had enormous success with their video game franchises. LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Batman, LEGO Indiana Jones, and more all manage to entice children and adults alike. The cartoon style makes it fun for kids but, like all good family entertainment, LEGO layers in jokes and depth for the adults. Add in light-hearted self-awareness and a willingness to poke fun at the source material, and it makes perfect sense that “Jurassic Park” would be ripe for LEGO-ification.

Think Clever Girl has what it takes to emerge victorious in an all-out brawl? Go vote for her now in the 2nd annual March Mayhem!

