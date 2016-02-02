Lego’s got a new ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ game, and it promises ‘new story content’

02.02.16 2 years ago

The inevitable Lego Force Awakens videogame has finally been announced, complete with a cute little trailer that has some fun with the source material.

But it's not just a videogame, oh no. The press release says it'll have “new story content exploring the time between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, providing additional insight about the new movie and its characters.”

The release also says “all the heroic characters from the movie” will be there, and mentions Rey first, so take that, other toy companies that thought Rey wasn't worth including in their product! (And yes, the not-so-heroic characters will be in the game, too.)

You can pre-order it now, but you're in for a bit of a wait: The game comes out on June 28 for pretty much all game systems and Windows PCs (doesn't look like it'll be available for Macs yet, though).

