Lena Dunham and Anna Kendrick’s ‘Happy Christmas’ finds a home

01.16.14 5 years ago

Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham are here to shake up your complacency.

In advance of the film’s Sundance premiere this Sunday, Magnolia and Paramount have announced they’ll be collaborating on the release of writer/director Joe Swanberg’s latest film “Happy Christmas.” The comedy/drama stars Anna Kendrick as Jenny, a 20-something woman who moves in with her older filmmaker brother Jeff (Swanberg) and his novelist wife Kelly (Melanie Lynskey), who have settled into a life of quiet domesticity in Chicago along with their two-year-old son. Little do they know that Jenny is about to “instigate an evolution in Kelly’s life and career” with the help of her friend Carson (Lena Dunham). Along for the ride is the family’s “baby sitter-cum-pot dealer” (Mark Webber), whom Jenny strikes up a contentious relationship with.

“I’m excited to continue my relationship with the innovative people at Magnolia and to start a new relationship with Paramount,” said Swanberg in a statement. “‘Happy Christmas’ is a personal and important film for me and I can’t imagine better partners to help connect it with audiences around the world.”

Magnolia is set to distribute the film theatrically and on VOD, while Paramount Home Media Distribution will handle its international and physical home-media release. The former is planning a Summer 2014 release for the film.

“Happy Christmas” is Swanberg and Kendrick’s second collaboration after last year’s “Drinking Buddies,” which was also released by Magnolia.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 16-26 in Park City, Utah.

