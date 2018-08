Did you know Lena Dunham is writing a four-part update to the Archie comics? Well, she is. And it's going to have a feminist bent. And it sounds pretty great to me.

Watch as the “Girls” maestro opens up to Jimmy Kimmel about her plans for Riverdale. Apparently the original comics' values don't really match Dunham's. Fair enough! The only thing I dislike here is the diss on redheads. Come on, Lena, we're living in a post-Eddie Redmayne universe. Respect.