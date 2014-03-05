Lena Dunham isn’t topless in these ‘SNL’ promos but Kate McKinnon definitely is

After watching these very funny new promos for Lena Dunham's hosting stint on “SNL” this week, I was compelled to conduct an extremely thorough, time-intensive, peer-reviewed scientific experiment, and here it is, in summary:

Step 1) Google Search: “Lena Dunham topless.”

Step 2) Google Search: “Kate McKinnon topless.”

Findings: “Lena Dunham topless” returns 586,000 results. “Kate McKinnon topless” returns over 5.1 million results.

So, Kate McKinnon wins, I guess?

