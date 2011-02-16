Lenny Kravitz announces new album ‘Black and White America’

Lenny Kravitz’ appearance at the 2011 Grammy Awards on Sunday wasn’t completely without warrant: the rocker has a new album a’comin’.

“Black and White America” will be released some time this summer, via Atlantic/Roadrunner. It will mark the first time Kravitz has dropped a set through Roadrunner; the label has been expanding its traditional heavy rock and metal roster to focus on more general rock acts (cough Nickelback cough).

A release describes the album as “rich rock and funk-infused,” with track titles to include “Stand, You”re Gonna Run Again,” “Push,” “Super Love,” “Booty Pop” and”Dream.”

Kravitz is involved in a previously announced deal with Turner Broadcasting to premiere and feature his tunes in regular season, playoff and championship NBA games. He’s already debuted “Come On Get It.” He’ll be tipping off the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.

“Black and White America” is Kravitz’ ninth studio album. His last was 2008’s “It Is Time for a Love Revolution”; he’s consistently debuted inside the top 20 of the Billboard 200.