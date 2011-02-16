Lenny Kravitz announces new album ‘Black and White America’

#Lenny Kravitz
02.16.11 7 years ago

Lenny Kravitz’ appearance at the 2011 Grammy Awards on Sunday wasn’t completely without warrant: the rocker has a new album a’comin’.

“Black and White America” will be released some time this summer, via Atlantic/Roadrunner. It will mark the first time Kravitz has dropped a set through Roadrunner; the label has been expanding its traditional heavy rock and metal roster to focus on more general rock acts (cough Nickelback cough).

A release describes the album as “rich rock and funk-infused,” with track titles to include “Stand, You”re Gonna Run Again,” “Push,” “Super Love,” “Booty Pop” and”Dream.”

Kravitz is involved in a previously announced deal with Turner Broadcasting to premiere and feature his tunes in regular season, playoff and championship NBA games. He’s already debuted “Come On Get It.” He’ll be tipping off the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.

“Black and White America” is Kravitz’ ninth studio album. His last was 2008’s “It Is Time for a Love Revolution”; he’s consistently debuted inside the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lenny Kravitz
TAGSBlack And White AmericaLENNY KRAVITZ

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP