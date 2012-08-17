Leonardo DiCaprio exits ‘The Imitation Game’

08.17.12 6 years ago

Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to quit “The Imitation Game.”

The actor was circling the historical drama, but has decided to pass. As a result, Warner Bros. has decided to kill the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Producer Graham Moore was developing the film, based on the troubled life of WWII codebreaker and computer pioneer Alan Turing. 

J Blakeson (“The Disappearance of Alice Creed”) was set to direct.

DiCaprio will next be seen opposite Jamie Foxx in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” and in next year’s delayed “The Great Gatsby,” directed by Baz Luhrmann. 

Meanwhile, Moore also has “Devil in the White City,” based on Erik Larson’s novel, in development at Warner Bros., with DiCaprio being eyed as the lead. 

TOPICS
TAGS

