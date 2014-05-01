Let’s Admire the Oklahoma Capitol’s New Satan Monument

This is what you get what you rile the New York-based Satanic Temple — a beautiful statue honoring the sweet lord of the underworld. Hail, art!
Let me explain: The Satanic Temple raised money to build this statue after a legislator installed a Ten Commandments statue in the Oklahoma Capitol two years ago. It seemed like a lark contrarian enterprise for a bit, but the effort has garnered $30,000 in donations. Apparently 30k is enough to hire a real sculptor, because what you're seeing is an actual mold of Satan that will soon be bronzed. Inspiring! Sister Wendy chafes in agony. The plan is to legally install the Satanic tribute at the capitol, but apparently the state stopped licensing statehouse installations when the Satan superfans' efforts gained traction. Yes, an ACLU lawsuit on their behalf is pending. Isn't this fun?
Anyway, let's talk about the Satan art. Some observations:
1. “Unicorn” is what I'm getting from this. I bet the real Satan wouldn't mind trotting around rainbows on the cover of a Lisa Frank folder, you know? Love the added glamor of ibex horns!
2. I'm eager to know what the children are learning from Satan here. Could that girl just be checking out his underarm? Could that girl be the best?
3. Satan has the body and biceps of Emmy-winning actress Felicity Huffman. Taut and comely.
4. Satan's beard is a little cliche for me. Would've liked to see a sharp vandyke.
5. There is something just the slightest bit Humphrey Bogart about this Satan's mug!
6. The pursed lips are the best part. Satan is reserving his opinions, but clearly judging you.
7. Who are these colonial children? At what Little Red Schoolhouse did they find such dowdy clothes?
8. Satan's hand choreography is a little over the top. Rein it in, Satan.
9. When bronzed, this will be terrifying.
10. I hope there's an engraving on the pedestal that says — in several languages — “I'll see you in hell.”
It’s beautiful! Can’t wait to see it in person!
It is only fair that this religious group have the same rights as any other religious group. Personally I think that all religious iconography should be banned from all government buildings federal, state and local.
this country was based on christianity. If our four fathers had not built this country you would not be here. The site of this DISGUSTS ME!!!!!!!!!
Sandra, I think that your response is both indicative of, and a fine example of, what is wrong with our country today. Your lack of command in both grammar and logic are simultaneously revolting and amusing for those reasons. This country was not founded on Christian principles, the intent of those who laid the framework which made it possible for ignorant sheep such as yourself to publish your knee-jerk hyperbole-laden smear against what you perceive to be an attack on your values with impunity and freedom from truth-seeking thinkers who seek to oppress your ignorance, was to permit the open and ceaseless freedom to engage in this exchange. I suggest that before you feel insulted, you consult the documents which provide these rights to which I allude, if you have not done so recently – they have not changed, nor do I believe they will any time soon – so you may have a little bit of time between your busy schedule of being butthurt for Christ because someone is trying to level the chips off those like you who seek to punish those like me with your ignorance, both online, and off-line, such as in Oklahoma as described herein.
seriously..lets keep bringing on serious reasons to continue horrific acts and teachings..such as all the terror that is already going on..I bet if these sick ass people actually went to hell..they can stay there and think about how cool they think it really is to worship him..when Satan doesn’t care about them or anything..
Hmmm… Horrific acts that have been perpetrated by Christians too, right? Let’s be clear… Wouldn’t wanna be a raging hypocrite now would would we? I’m pretty sure anyone with an once of logic would be surprised to find themselves in a fictional place and confronted by a fictional character. When I woke up in Never-never Land and met Capt Hook, I was FREAKED out.
Technically, it is not Satan. It is Satan being portrayed as Baphomet. Just throwing that out there. :)
It will be so nice when you all rot in hell with Satan!! Enjoy it and I will enjoy my afterlife.
Keep telling yourself that, pumpkin. You’re more likely to spend the afterlife with Gandalf and Frodo.
Satan this and Satan that get off the Christians you fucking idiots worship what you want dumb asses there are still a great amount of people who love the whole Jesus Christ scenario and love him and give praise to him all you judgmental devil loving sick bastards need to fucking rot in hell like you need to get a fucking clue not everyone loves that evil statical satan we love love the lord Jesus Christ and that is our damn prerogative and we too have the right to choose our person of power and have our faith so lay the fuck off of all of us go fucking sacrafice another animal or have some other hollywood star sell their souls to the devil. The rest of us simply don’t give a rat’s ass what you think