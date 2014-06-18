Let’s All Laugh At Kevin Hart Freaking Out On A Rollercoaster

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The thing about rollercoasters is, I hate them. They serve no useful purpose and people die on them all the time. Don't believe me? Here's a helpful list of amusement park accidents. Peruse at your leisure, maniacs!

You know who else doesn't like rollercoasters? International comedy superstar Kevin Hart. And while I can totally feel his pain when Jimmy Fallon forces him to suffer through some terrifying nightmare contraption at Universal Orlando Resort (a.k.a. Not Disneyworld), it's also really funny to see him freak out on that first drop. Stick through to the end for a killer bit of post-ride improv.

