Let’s talk about Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band

I’m currently hosting a friend who’s visiting from New York, and all she wants to do is go to the La Brea Tar Pits because it’s the site of that dramatic scene from “My Girl 2” where Vada thinks she’s lost Thomas J.’s ring inside the bubbling cauldron of black tar. Which is to say, there are some people who think “My Girl” is the greatest thing Macaulay Culkin has ever done. But then of course there are those “Home Alone” purists, not to mention the devotees of “Richie Rich.”
But all those people? They’re wrong. The best thing Macaulay Culkin has ever been a part of, and will ever be a part of, is The Pizza Underground, a pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band Mac formed with four of his friends.
The Pizza Underground has been around since 2012 and recently performed a Lou Reed tribute show at a cafe in NYC. Here’s the track list for their demo:
Papa John Says
I’m Beginning to Eat the Slice
Pizza
I’m Waiting for Delivery Man
Cheese Days
Pizza Day
All the Pizza Parties
Pizza Gal
Take a Bite of the Wild Slice
And here are some title suggestions for future songs:
I Heard Her Call My Number
Pale Black Olives
What Goes On Top
I’ll Be Your Napkin
Who Loves the Sun Dried Tomatoes
Oh! Sweet Peppers
Eat Eat Eat
P.S. There’s also a tumblr and it is amazing.
