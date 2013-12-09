Let’s talk about Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band

I’m currently hosting a friend who’s visiting from New York, and all she wants to do is go to the La Brea Tar Pits because it’s the site of that dramatic scene from “My Girl 2” where Vada thinks she’s lost Thomas J.’s ring inside the bubbling cauldron of black tar. Which is to say, there are some people who think “My Girl” is the greatest thing Macaulay Culkin has ever done. But then of course there are those “Home Alone” purists, not to mention the devotees of “Richie Rich.”

But all those people? They’re wrong. The best thing Macaulay Culkin has ever been a part of, and will ever be a part of, is The Pizza Underground, a pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band Mac formed with four of his friends.

The Pizza Underground has been around since 2012 and recently performed a Lou Reed tribute show at a cafe in NYC. Here’s the track list for their demo:

Papa John Says

I’m Beginning to Eat the Slice

Pizza

I’m Waiting for Delivery Man

Cheese Days

Pizza Day

All the Pizza Parties

Pizza Gal

Take a Bite of the Wild Slice

And here are some title suggestions for future songs:

I Heard Her Call My Number

Pale Black Olives

What Goes On Top

I’ll Be Your Napkin

Who Loves the Sun Dried Tomatoes

Oh! Sweet Peppers

Eat Eat Eat

P.S. There’s also a tumblr and it is amazing.

