Let’s try to guess what Rihanna is releasing tomorrow

Rihanna has posted a mysterious message and a new photo to her Instagram and website.

A new black-and-white portrait of the singer with exxxtra prominent eyebrows is accompanied by the hashtag #bbhmm, #r8 and the date March 26.

It's been two years and four months — which is, like, seven in Rihanna Years — since the pop star dropped a new album. She loaned her voice to an acting turn in Dreamworks Animation's “Home” (out Friday) and handed over a couple of new tunes to its soundtrack. Beyond that, it's been quiet on the music front for her lately.

Her last effort was Nov. 2012's “Unapologetic.” It was notably her seventh studio set, so maybe the #r8 tag is for her eighth album. Do you think Ri-Ri is pulling a Kendrick Lamar (and Beyonce, and Radiohead, and D'Angelo, and…) and dropping her set as a surprise tomorrow?