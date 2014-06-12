LeVar Burton recruits ‘Star Trek’ stars to meet new ‘Reading Rainbow’ Kickstarter goal

LeVar Burton is “sweetening the pot” to reach his next “Reading Rainbow” Kickstarter goal.

The host and former “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star has recruited a slew of “Star Trek” actors for a series of “Reading Rainbow” live events that will be available for backers who give between $1,200 and $1,700 to the campaign, according to the official “Reading Rainbow” Kickstarter page. The events will see Burton and other former “Star Trek” actors including William Shatner and Patrick Stewart reading from children's books and – at the $1,700 level – participating in an intimate meet-and-greet session with qualifying audience members.

Split into four events, the other “Star Trek” actors tapped to participate include Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Robert Picardo (“The Men of Star Trek”), Kate Mulgrew, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden and Jeri Ryan (“The Women of Star Trek”). Shatner and Stewart will each be getting their own solo live-reads alongside Burton.

For more details and a video about the new package, click on over to the official Reading Rainbow Kickstarter page.

Will you be helping Burton reach his new $5 million goal? Let us know in the comments.