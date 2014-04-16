‘Life Below Zero”s Sue tells of bear attack, ‘being comfortable’ with death

You can call someone a tough mother, but Sue Aikens, one of the subjects of “Life Below Zero” (season two premiere Thurs. April 17 at 9:00 p.m. on Nat Geo) takes it one step further — she's one tough grandmother. And she's really tough — fans of the show know that after being attacked by a bear six years ago, she “had to sew my head together, my arm, and then before my hips popped out, because they had been dislocated, I went across the river.” There she found the bear that attacked her, shot him, and called for help — which didn't come for ten days. ” Yeah, tough.
She's also far more personable and friendly than you might expect of someone who voluntarily (and happily) spends nine months out of the year in total isolation as the manager of Kavik River Camp north of the Arctic Circle in Alaska. She admits that life is tough — “You do have to be comfortable with your own death” — but she loves it. I spoke to Sue over the phone, and we talked (until the Alaska-to-California connection failed, after which she answered questions via e-mail) about killing, survival and a lot of other stuff.
HitFix: Six years ago you were attacked by a bear and badly wounded. It's an amazing tale of survival.
Sue Aikens: This was a juvenile male, and out here I'm very aware I live in the bear's world, not the other way around. I protect camp the same way a bear would… and with a juvenile male, he wants to get his own territory. Chicks don't dig him yet, it's a territory push. To get that territory, you have to subjugate something. He had been harassing the camp, so I knew there would be a run-in. When I flew out for provisions, he would rear up from his hidey-hole and growl.
HitFix: But he snuck up on you?
Aikens: It was winter, so I put on a double layer of warm gear, and I had to go get water. I looked and looked for him and didn't see him, so I put the pump in the river, but he was hiding in the river and snatched me up. When a bear attacks, It's like two dogs playing with one another, you know how when one has the other on its back? He rolled me, and any movement is a sign of engagement, or you accept what's happening and say you're the big guy. He bluff charged. My hips get pulled out of their sockets, and you can still feel the place where his teeth went in my head. I did not remember I had a rifle down by the river.
Afterward, bears are known to be carriers of bacteria, so I got all cleaned up and called a lot of people, but just got answering machines. [The attack] was basically an eviction notice, so I went to where I knew he was and shot him. Then, my hips gave out, and I could only pull myself forward. I laid there ten days until a pilot found me.
HitFix: This season, we see you kill a bear and you say it brought back memories of being attacked. How so?
Aikens: That [first episode] is the first time I have actively pursued and gone on the aggressive. It's sort of a passive hunt if they go outside and mess with the camp and come to you. Somebody gave me an old sledding dog that's about 15 years old. I tell people I'm bent and she's broken. Anyway, she was in the house and the bear came in and scared some people. So killing him, that's a different mindset. When you go out to pursue something, your mindset is way different than being on the defense.
HitFix: So being a hunter changed everything for you?
Aikens: My perspective of the whole thing is a little bit different, and when that bear came around coming toward me, I can't help but flash back to the incident that was very scary, but I had to set that aside and focus on what was happening. One cough turned me from predator to prey, as you can see in the episode.
HitFix: You don't have much in the way of communication technology up there, do you?
Aikens: I'm talking to you on an Internet voice phone. Being a grandmother and a mother, even though I want to be Jane of the jungle, I do have kids and grandkids I want to stay in touch with.
HitFix: How do they feel about your decision to be up there?
Aikens: I moved here twelve years ago, but I've always lived in remote locations and on my own terms. My family, they're very supportive. I'm a large personality, there's no mistake when I walk into a room, and I think having kids is like dropping seedlings. You don't want them to be always in your shadow. A wise parent knows when to let them them have the paint can with all the colors so they can pick the ones they like.
HitFix: Loneliness aside, how do you deal with health issues? One bad fall or an aggressive cold and you're done for.
Aikens: I am aware, and I've taught myself about food and the medicinal value the things around me have. I do my own medicines and know how to make my own stitches, but sometimes life throws you a curveball. There are some bush pilots I can call, and I have a doctor in Fairbanks. Sometimes they have to send antibiotics. Three hundred miles away there's search and rescue. I did call them after the bear attack and no one showed up. You have to prepare that something can do you in. You have to be comfortable with your own death. Sometimes you roll snake eyes.
HitFix: How have you been able to survive twelve years in almost complete isolation?
Aikens: It's just small part of my 51 years on the planet, and I've always enjoyed extreme isolation. The harder the challenge, the more I'm intrigued by it. This is just a place to use the information I've learned. I fully expect something new and shiny will be on the horizon for me. I don't say Kavik is it and I'll never change. I love a challenge and I'm curious about everything.
HitFix: If you love isolation, having a camera crew following you around must have been a challenge.
Aikens: They are a good bunch of bananas. A really intriguing bunch of guys and women came out. Some of them have climbed Mt. Everest, so they're interesting. But it's a challenge for me, because when they come out, it's my alone time. But when I feel like putting myself in a time-out, I put myself time-out and spend some time alone. I don't get into the movie magic.
HitFix: What has been your most rewarding experience in Alaska (I'm pretty sure we know the scariest!)?
Aikens: I am not sure that I can really pick a “most rewarding” experience, as that feeling has fluctuated over many experiences and many, many years. I suppose that my personal favorite thing I experience is when I extend Kavik stays and visits for children in need or with medical difficulties. I love to do whatever it takes to help them achieve the goal of their individual visits, throw in a couple of dreams and watch their faces blossom into joy. THAT is a cool batch of beans.
HitFix: You make a wonderful point of thanking the bear for his sacrifice and really valuing his life, which seemed to echo the Native American perspective (and you also thank Brother Bear). Do you have a strong spiritual belief?
Aikens: I do have a belief system, but EVERY living thing deserves to be respected and cherished. This includes, and perhaps especially should include, the taking of a life for personal gain such as meat. I try to respect all things here as well as the eco-system as a whole. Learning to understand how a system works can enable you to thrive and co-exist better in any situation so I try my best.
HitFix: What do you hope your kids and grandkids learn from you?
Aikens: I can only hope to be a positive role model for them. What they need to glean from my example will be a very personal thing to and for them. Knowing and respecting themselves as well as the world would be great! Live wisely and without fear but with much respect for and of others. The family motto is “It's nice to be nice.” Just that simple, yet oh so important.
HitFix: How did you end up on Life Below Zero? Is it something you're doing just out of curiosity? Do you hope this will be educational for people?
Aikens: The creator of the show concept had seen me on a couple of other shows and thought I would be a good fit, so they asked me to consider being a cast member. It is essential to me that the show (any show) I am on is not scripted but shows glimpses of real life situations as they are with no window dressing. Life can be exciting enough all on its own without the added BS, and this show portrays an honest bird's eye view of what a handful of remote people are actually doing. Kudos!
I do not presume to hope people will learn anything particular, but glean what they need to or simply enjoy the show. National Geographic has always been an icon of life and nature portrayals, [so] I am honored they asked and chose me to participate.
HitFix: You mentioned that it was important to you that the show not be scripted in any way — what else was important to you?
Aikens: I just am myself. No frills… no make up and no varnish, unless I choose to add it myself. It is nice that the show allows me to be just who and what I am…. no frills, just right.
Are you going to watch the second season of “Life Below Zero”?
I’m absolutely excited to see the show for the third season!
Love the show sbd love Sue
Wow! So much is wrong with this new format. I noted on another post that it’s pretty bad that poster names are in caps, but now I see that even the article titles are hampered by the same! Do the site owners know how much creativity they’ve taken away from their own employees? Who made this dreadful decision to authorize this horrible, horrible format?
What type / caliber of AR did Sue use to down the bear in the past episode??
Love the show!!
I see you got into long range shooting. What cal. of rifle are you using?
Sue is the most interesting of the cast members. I love that she has sort of a daily check list in her mind of what she needs to accomplish on any given day. I would like to know more about how Sue came to be aware of Kavik and became its caretaker. I am so glad she was able to fulfill her dream of owning the camp.
It would also be interesting to briefly meet some of the hunters who use the camp facilities in summer.
I thought it was so appropriate for Sue to thank the bears’s spirit and to appreciate brother bear’s gifts to her.
I also noticed that the HailStones and Eric the hunting guide are very respectful of Nature’s bounty.
L. Wilson, guest
I love the episode where Sue is getting her fuel restocked and then at one point she makes a drink with sea salt, silver wires and electricity. Awesome, may we have that ‘recipe’ please? I love watching Sue especially, an amazing lady!
I love the show and especially Sue Aiken. I envy her the solitude and maybe 20 years ago could have done all the work in trade for the ‘aloneness’!!
I have watched this show but I have to comment on this lady…why are you on a reality show? This is reality TV and for someone who claims isolation and anti society Your on TV and so hypocritical to me funny and corny.What’s up with all the non stop drama every word out her mouth is the most dramatic morbid life threatening scenario lol so fucking corny all the dumb ass phrases and motos??? Lol for a person who loves isolation what the hell are you on reality TV for cornball??? And people who say she so tuff haha tuff is living in this fucked up society dealing with people paying rent working ect … what would be awesome to watch would be animal killer Sue vs. The Wolverine 1 on 1 no weapons (I’d love that) and let’s be real Sue your non stop drama about all these animals trying to kill you and so on.Ummm nobody asked you to live in their environment so stop acting like your in danger you chose to live their.Why dont you leave the animals alone in their environment and now a days you can buy a cheeseburger or steak at a store.You dont have to go into the wilderness all alone and shoot every animal you can so your fat corny ass get your kicks.I think Sue has something deep and morbid inside her that makes her wanna kill animals.And yes I’m talking shit but she on Reality TV and if you dont wanna hear my comments then stay off Reality TV .best was when her corny ass fell in snow lol lol looked like s beetle trying to get up.
DIG IT… Check the spelling of the posts..
what a jerk, like to see you trade places with Sue, you’d be bear bait. How old are you anyway–15?
Well said …I agree about reality TV and sue.I’d like to add this also, since this is TV does the average person understand TV shows are edited and scenes are redone,scripted,rehearsed so this Sue is just your average “actor”.
I agree, Sue complains to much and hopes she gets dropped from the show. I turn the channel each time her doom and gloom mouth opens.. move or shutup..
@my name is sean, you are not a nice person, Sue is the most interesting to watch. Maybe you are just jealous because she is a women and can make it on her own. You on the other hand would most likely go running back to civilization with your tail between your legs with in a few days.
Sean – no where does Sue say she’s “anti-society”; you’re making that up – probably because you’re an adolescent troll with a chip on your shoulder. I’ll bet you played with your toes in Poughkeepsie.
I agree with comment, if Sue craves isolation why is she on reality TV of all things to be part of? And she is a drama queen lol reality TV lol its like saying I’m a anti Christ non believer but yet I go to church every Sunday, come on Sue let’s keep it real either you love isolation and dislike society or deep inside you love attention can’t live without and sit up there eating cupcakes drinking coffee watching real housewives of Atlanta on your laptop lol
I love watching Sue. Her show is so interesting. I look forward to the next season. Nat Geo has the best shows!!
sue is awesome she’s a bad ass bitch. I love that she is such a strong soul with a tough mindset you got to be to live where she does CRAZY………..only the strong survive and that’s everywhere your going to be if your not strong you wont make it far!!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS HER SOUL
I have to say, since I have no family and being a woman in my late 50s, I enjoy watch Sue the most. A friend of mine tells me Sue reminds him of me. :>
Lynn
I have always loved Sue, if I were 20 years younger I’d look for a vocation in the same field only in the Appallation Mts.
Oh my god, this lady and with all her stupid sayings and such a buzz kill,I love the married couple with theirs kids they have fun and allways laughing n joking,the one guy scares me though lol But I’m sorry to say this Sue please STOP THE NEGATIVITY oh my god ,she doesn’t stop every I mean every word out her mouth is drama,I mean for real lady you seem so depressed and everything is always about you on the verge of dying being killed or starving blah blah and blah ,sorry yall but she just annoy me,Why would she contact the show and be on TV if she dislike society and people , I just find her very confused,and why y’all think she’s so tuff?
If your gonna talk crap about Sue get your stories correct sue didn’t call the show they contacted her being she was one 2 other survival shoes. Due is a strong independent woman who could take all u
Reply to comment…
Lynn
Little Apache Girl:( I wouldn’t even admit to being N.A. if you can’t understand her. I wouldn’t expect white people to understand, but you I unpopulated should. You need to spend a summer (or winter) by yourself in some isolated mts.
Absolutely will watch the show. Sue is by far my favorite. She is who she is and doesn’t pretend to be anything more.
Love you Sue!
Sue stop crying, are you sure your first name isnt Clay Aiken lol (had to do it lol) your an actress and you CHOOSE your lifestyle,and I choose not to watch when your on,all you do is complain and drama and just so so so negative and anoying But I really love the couple with their children they are so upbeat and really enjoy each others company and also the couple who raises the dogs,now she’s a badass girl!!! No complaining out those women.And her man treats her tough and yells a lot at her but she still doesn’t complain and gets job done,You go girl.I also think the native girl is the toughest by far, she never complains even with all her kids to feed…Sue you need to step it up because you look very weak compared to the other women on show
Love the show!
Chip is weird and seems a bit dangerous….kind of accident prone…his poor wife and daughters seem to be the victims of his accidents.
Sue is a bit of a contrarian…she is a tough as nails lady yet she constantly complains about things and rehashes all her close calls while reminding the viewers that she could be eaten by predators at any time….or just possibly fall down and die. She keeps saying she is all alone and that is the way she wants it but i can see the shadows of the camera crew, she had an employee last season (an old man) and last season i caught a glimpse of a lady on her bed….so whats up with that?
I am inspired by sue & yes I am a hunter & also my husband is native american, so I live by her same hunting rules. I thank everything I kill for its life that it has given me to feed me & my family & I always hunt for food only never for sport! The animals give their life for you to live not because they wanted to because they had to. Respect the meat you eat & don’t take it for granted one day you a won’t be able yo go down to the store & buy it you will have to hunt it and take its life so you can feed yourself and your family then you will know what I am referring too.
Sue is a true inspiration to me and its the only reason why I look forward to every single episode of life below zero!
Love this show and Sue first and then Hailstones. Nat Geo goes to every remote area there is to show different ways of life and so much more. For an armchair traveler like myself, I would never see some of this stuff and know that it exists. To all the people that don’t see the point of the show or think that people like Sue are hypocrites by allowing someone to film them, go be them for a day and you might have a different perspective on things. I’d rather watch these people struggling than the Reel Home Housewives debating over what color of nail polish matches their outfit!