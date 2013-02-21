‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Lincoln’ among International Film Music Critics Association award winners

02.21.13 6 years ago

Mychael Danna was awarded Film Score of the Year by the International Film Music Critics Association for his work on Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi.” Danny Elfman was recognized as Film Composer of the Year while “Lincoln,” “Ted,” “Skyfall,” “John Carter” and “Rise of the Guardians” won throughout the genre categories. Check out the full list of winners below and keep track of the 2012-2013 film awards season at The Circuit.

Film Score of the Year
“Life of Pi” (Mychael Danna)

Film Composer of the Year
Danny Elfman

Breakout Composer of the Year
Nathan Johnson

Best Original Score for a Drama Film
“Lincoln” (John Williams)

Best Original Score for a Comedy Film
“Ted” (Walter Murphy)

Best Original Score for an Action/Adventure/Thriller Film
“Skyfall” (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Score for a Fantasy/Science Fiction/Horror Film
“John Carter” (Michael Giacchino)

Best Original Score for an Animated Film
“Rise of the Guardians” (Alexandre Desplat)

Best Original Score for a Documentary Feature
“Metsän Tarina” (Panu Aaltio)

Film Music Composition of the Year
“The Impossible Main Title” from “The Impossible” (Fernando Velázquez)

TAGSDANNY ELFMANIn ContentionInternational Film Music Critics Associationjohn carterJohn WiliamsLIFE OF PILincolnMychael DannaRISE OF THE GUARDIANSSKYFALLTED

