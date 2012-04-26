Ang Lee’s ‘Life of Pi’ drowned out by ‘OSCAR!’ noise at CinemaCon

CinemaCon in Las Vegas is where it’s at this week as movie journos and bloggers have descended on Sin City and turned an exhibitors convention into an exasperated “We saw 10 minutes of ‘X’ movie!” slog. Nevertheless, I kind of wish I was there.
But then I don’t know what I could add when everyone is not just covering the same events but coming away with the exact same talking points. Are they distributing memos or something? Anyway, it’s no different than Comic-Con, I guess, where “Sucker Punch” looks like it could be an awesome movie for all of 600 seconds.
As it pertains to potential awards contenders, they’ve shown some much-anticipated footage from Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” in 48 frames-per-second, which yielded responses from mixed to overwhelmingly negative (a few champions of the hyper-real look scattered here and there). Today, though, “Oscar” was on everyone’s lips after a taste of Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi.”
Here’s an adaptation that’s been in the works ever since Yann Martel’s book was released in 2001. Everyone from M. Night Shyamalan to Alfonso Cuarón to Jean-Pierre Jeunet has flirted with the project over the past decade, but Lee ended up finally taking it by the horns. 20th Century Fox is set to distribute on December 21 (you know, when we’re all gonna die). Do they have an Oscar player?
Well, to judge by the overwhelming leap to a conclusion by those in attendance, yes, yes they do. But really, when you see a little bit of impressive footage from an upcoming film, you should be saying, “I want to see more.” Not, “It’s an absolute contender for Best Picture.” It’s one thing to idly make a few sight-unseen calls (we do it all the time). But outright declarations? Well, the heat is on.
The only thing close to an actual assessment of the footage as opposed to the film’s Oscar potential came from the always level-headed Moisés Chiullan, covering for Ain’t It Cool News. “‘Life of Pi’ footage absolutely wrecked me,” he Tweeted. “I cried. Choking up thinking about it. This doesn’t happen to me. The master at work.” Said the LA Times’ Amy Kaufman, “‘Life of Pi’ footage didn’t disappoint. The waves and underwater scenes look amazing in 3-D.”
And then, “Oscar! Oscar! Oscar!” Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican was the first to hit the big red button, proclaiming that the film “will be getting a best picture Oscar nomination. The footage screened at CinemaCon could claim one for short!” eFilmCritic.com’s Erik Childress was right on his heels telling everyone to “mark [his] word, based on the footage…’Life of Pi’ is going to be a MAJOR player at this year’s Oscars.” I think it’s safe to say everyone’s on the same premature page, Erik, so there’s no need for word marking.
There were countless others, mostly variations on the same. “The Oscar race has begun.” “An absolute Oscar contender.” “I’d be amazed if ‘Life of Pi’ isn’t nominated for Best Picture.” Etc. Mostly from people who are shocked year in and year out when this or that ISN’T nominated by the Academy, I should note.
I wish more people had spent some time reacting to the 3D, which is apparently glorious (as yet another master filmmaker saddles up to the technology). Or something about how the adaptation has been handled, since apparently it was about 20 minutes of footage they screened. I’m sure those pieces are coming, but I guess such considerations just aren’t as grabby as “Oscar!” when it comes to one-offs. (There are, however, reports from yesterday’s CinemaCon panel on 3D with Lee and Martin Scorsese, which sounds like it would have been a delight.)
Anyway, no pressure, Fox (which has only seen Best Picture nominations for “Avatar,” “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Thin Red Line” in the last 14 years, by the way). There’s always been a bit of a blasé attitude toward awards there (which can be refreshing, actually). Can the studio usher such a unique vision that doesn’t seem, on the outside, to be much of an Academy wheelhouse play to a nomination? Perhaps.
But I’ll wait until I’ve seen the whole film (or at least talked to someone who has) before tip-toeing into such declarations.
Easier to be level-headed, too, apparently. I’m just saying this was all a bit much based on FOOTAGE. They saw two scenes and a sizzle of the rest. I don’t think you can see anything in that span of time to declare a movie (particularly one so, well, particular) an Oscar sure bet.
I think in Anthony and Hammond’s case they are taking the footage, material and Lee’s reputation into consideration here. Lee has arguably (in my opinion) three masterpieces on his resume – Ice Storm, Crouching Tiger and Brokeback. This isn’t Zack Snyder showing a five minute reel. Did Anthony go a little over the top? Sure, but you can at least say it’s a player after 20 minutes. Certainly doesn’t mean its a lock though. But who thought there would be nine nominees last year?
I just want this to be a quality Ang Lee film. Because when he does a quality film, he hits it out of the park (Ice Storm, Crouching Tiger, Brokeback, Lust Caution).
It’s high on my list of anticipations, no doubt.
I love Ang Lee and wish him all the best, but these kind of over-excited comments remind me of those who declared Imelda Staunton to be a lock for Best Supporting Actress when they saw the trailer for Taking Woodstock..
Given that it’s a December release, the first quarter of the year has been pretty mediocre, and these are instant Twitter reactions, I don’t really mind people bringing up Oscar.
However, it’s not like no one is talking about the footage or the 3D. If you look beyond 140 character max tweets, some sites do have some in-depth discussion about the footage. It does sound impressive and I look forward to seeing a trailer.
And even though I have heard people praising the 3D, I’m not convinced. I haven’t seen a single 3D film that has indicated that it enhances the viewing experience.
As I wrote when I published this post, I’m sure those pieces are (were) coming. This went up before all that and was a direct response to the instant Twitter chatter.
Really? You must not have seen “Avatar” or “Pina.”
Well the book itself is very good and one of the most celebrated of recent times. The ending of the book is very moving and the story has a narrative subversiveness that would be interesting to see played out on the screen.
Fox Searchlight handles the prestige product. Fox along with Paramount (unfortunately) continuously release crap these days. The lowest common denominator above all else. Fox doesn’t even give directors final cut privilege—except for Cameron.
Paramount released Like Crazy, Young Adult, Hugo and Tintin from Oct.- Dec. last year. Jeff Who Lives At Home so far this year. Beyond The Devil Inside and A Thousand Words, how is that crap?
Yeah, Paramount has a fantastic balance of prestige and commercial product, often dovetailing the two.
I don’t think The Devil Inside and A Thousand Words are helping your case there, but you are right. And, hey, they sent out Titanic, too!
I couldn’t care less if the film is Oscar material. I just want Ang Lee to have a film more than just a few watch. His Taking Woodstock was one of his biggest flops and his powerful Lust, Caution didn’t find an audience due to the risky material. After making three films worthy of winning best picture (Brokeback, Crouching Tiger, and Sense and Sensibility), could it be his year? If not, I just want the film to be good!
When the author of a year-round Oscar blog starts finding instances of early Oscar prognosis ridiculous and premature, we really have crossed some sort of Rubicon.
Alea Iacta Est.
Ebertfest in Champaign, IL is also where it’s at this week.
Kind of…
I’d be lying if i said I wasn’t salivating for 48 and 60 frames-per-second footage. Which Stephen Goldblatt called “3D without the glasses” and “beautiful” at an Ebertfest Q&A.
Wow, such high praise so early. Well, as an enormous admirer of Lee’s, I hope the movie lives up to this initial excitement.
I’ll be interested to see how this translates to the screen. I like the novel a lot (one of only three Canadian winners of the Booker), but it seems like a challenge to make a movie out of; the ending, particularly, strikes me as a bit difficult to negotiate (also makes me wonder how much rewatch value it will have).