‘Life of Pi’ star joins Jon Hamm in sports drama ‘Million Dollar Arm’

Breakout “Life of Pi” star Suraj Sharma is joining up with a “Mad” man for his next project.

The 20-year-old actor, who made his feature-film debut in last year’s Oscar-winning Ang Lee fantasy, has signed on to star opposite Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) in the Disney baseball drama “Million Dollar Arm,” according to The Wrap. Based on the true story of a sports agent named J.B. Bernstein (Hamm) who discovered two pitching phenoms in India after auditioning cricket players (who use a similar swing to baseball pitchers) via a staged reality show, the film will be directed by “Lars and the Real Girl” helmer Craig Gillespie from a script by Tom McCarthy (“The Visitor”). Sharma will play one of the two young pitchers scouted by Bernstein.

Production on “Million Dollar Arm” is slated to begin next month in Mumbai before moving to Atlanta.

