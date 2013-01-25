‘Life Unexpected,’ ‘Secret Circle’ star heads ‘Under the Dome’ for CBS

01.25.13 6 years ago
Britt Robertson is leaving The CW behind and heading to CBS as one of the leads of the summer drama “Under the Dome.”
Per a variety of media reports — we’ll credit Deadline.com — Robertson will play Angie, described as “an attractive young waitress and aspiring nurse who”s always dreamed of escaping the town of Chester”s Mill.”
Since the premise of “Under the Dome” is that the town of Chester’s Mill becomes engulfed in a gigantic, mysterious [is there any other kind] transparent dome, we expect Angie’s dreams will be thwarted.
Based on the novel by Stephen King, “Under the Dome” is premiering on CBS on June 24.  Niels Arden Oplev is directing the Brian K. Vaughan-written pilot.
Previously cast actors in “Under the Dome” include Natalie Martinez and Colin Ford.
Robertson is best known for the two-season CW drama “Life Unexpected” and the one-season CW drama “The Secret Circle.” She also starred in the Sundance film “The First Time.”

