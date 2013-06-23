‘Life with LaToya’: Is LaToya Jackson a virgin?

When the first few episodes of a TV series fall short of expectations, I don’t always grit my teeth and hang on. All too often what starts out as disappointing ends pretty much the same way, but for some reason I didn’t give up so easily on “Life with LaToya,” which had its season finale on OWN Saturday. After all, there could always be a car wreck. She is a Jackson, after all.
The middle daughter of the Jackson clan seemed well attuned to why people might watch her show, that car wreck possibility only being the most obvious. In one episode, LaToya tried to communicate with her departed brother Michael via a psychic (he told her to move on, of course) and throughout the season she’d drop little TMZ-friendly tidbits into the mix. Well, yeah, her brothers kidnapped her mom! Her ex-husband was an abusive pig! Her dad wasn’t always very nice! It was never anything we hadn’t heard before, but hearing it from a Jackson added a certain amount of validity.
But soon enough, it became clear what the structure of the show was meant to be: reality sitcom. Every episode felt firmly scripted. LaToya looks for an impossibly perfect house that probably doesn’t exist. LaToya meets a matchmaking agency, then goes on a date. LaToya goes to an adoption agency and gets a fake doll to carry around. LaToya goes on “The Celebrity Apprentice” and gets fired. LaToya tries to bond with her mother, and later her father. There are only a few semi-surprises. One, there is the revelation that LaToya and Kathy Hilton (you know, Paris’ mom) are BFFs. Two, the show actually tried to convince us that LaToya’s employee Jeffre, who is if not gay then at least uninterested, might have an unrequited crush on her. For TV viewers, there is suspension of disbelief, and then there is just asking too much.
Alas, much of what happened in the first season felt pretty silly. The opening intro, which starts with LaToya wickedly mitating the many people in her life who have pushed her around (including her dad, her brothers and her ex-husband) then giggling in a small voice and apologizing, seems more pointed than intended, but the rest of it focuses mostly on LaToya dancing and preening. There is a sense that we’re supposed to believe LaToya, having survived a bad marriage, is a feisty Mary Tyler Moore for a new age, if Mary Tyler Moore wore high heels on camping trips and enough make-up to make her a go-to icon for drag queens at Halloween (admittedly, LaToya is a regular on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”).
What is perhaps most interesting about the celebrity is how much she looks like her brother (I guess they had the same surgeon) and how disturbingly little girl her behavior often seems. While she seems logical enough when dealing with business, when faced with challenges she withdraws, changes the subject, cries or giggles. There is a great deal of giggling, and if LaToya were maybe 15 or even 20, it might be more easily overlooked.
LaToya Jackson is an impressively well-preserved 57.
About halfway through the season, it seemed that the lesson of the show was going to be an inadvertent one; that whatever sad history that made Michael Jackson into a tragic man-child affected his sister as well, and her decision to surround herself with tiny purse dogs and opulent surroundings as well as a few long-suffering friends ensured she’d be stuck in a bubble of arrested development, too old to be acting so young. It’s hard not to hurt for her, but it’s also hard to watch.
The finale, however, promises that maybe, just maybe, season two (which has been ordered by OWN) might be different. Jeffre and Kathy Hilton join forces to discuss the fact that yes, LaToya is stuck. Although throughout the season she’s seemingly taken steps to have the life she wants — she’s gone househunting, babysat and dated a nice guy — she’s danced away from any true commitment. The most depressing episode might have been when she calls George to give him the brush-off after two dates. I guess she hoped he’d run screaming when she brings a baby doll along with her on their romantic dinner-and-dancing date, or at least give up when she kept refusing to let him kiss her, but no such luck. George seemed like a nice guy, and listening to LaToya shut him down in a strident tone just makes you feel lousy for all involved.
So Kathy sits her down for a heart-to-heart — and it’s then that she asks the question: “Are you a virgin”? LaToya, weeping, leaves the room and asks for some alone time. It’s a strange question, yes, but the reaction is even stranger.
When LaToya refuses to return Jeffre’s calls for weeks — not really a good sign for a business relationship — he and Kathy have another pow wow. Kathy thinks LaToya needs counseling, a longtime no-no for the entire Jackson family. Jeffre suspects the “intervention” won’t end well — but, surprise surprise, LaToya agrees to the deal.
There’s a good chance that next season will be made up of the kind of reality TV therapy sessions we’ve seen on countless other TV shows, many of which feel as scripted as an episode of “Revenge.” Even if they are, the idea that this Jackson might just be willing to fix what ails her — and may have ailed other Jacksons — is intriguing. It’s very appropriate for OWN, and I have to wonder if Iyanla Vanzant or Oprah will come sailing in with good vibes and self-help mottos. It wouldn’t be such a bad thing, really. Then maybe LaToya will truly earn the right to toss her little knit cap into the sky.
Did you watch the finale of “Life with LaToya”? Since the question came up, do you think she’s a virgin?
Brutally blunt, no tmy suggestion this is true, but what wouldnt suprise me is if at 13 with all her clothes on her dad did something like hug her from behind and cup her breasts, maybe even set her on his lap, and feel the crotch of her jeans as if a hug. If she questioned this in her mind, she would never want to be touched again. Thus oink-oink hubby rapes her & triples the trama. So i am betting on technical virgin feeling dirty or raped but possibky still has a cherry. BUT every virgin i wanted claimed anything can break it. Are they lying? At 14 i would grind my bed, and it only took one person at a Kingdom Hall to tell me it was both masturbation & fornication. Worse things in the family didnt matter.
(Criminal Minds) Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes, they forgive them.-Oscar Wilde Unlike MJ with all the money, i would have died, killed by the public (outside the Kingdom Hall & inside it too) if i hadnt quit climbing trees, or walking on walls, dancing like a girl, singing anywhere everywhere off-key. 56 years old here, still pegged as immature. I was appalled at 14 in 9th grade in 1971 when a kid said MJ was homo with Clifton Davis for singing Davis’ song. To me whether MJ was really 11 or he was 13, i understood how people are evil in accusations, failing to see that these same people come into kingdom halls to be baptized and put 30 years in without changing, they learn how to lie, and who it is you need to lie to.
I love this show with Latoya. She is a beautiful girl who grew up in a world so different from the one we grew up . However, she is smart, and very sensitive with a loving spirit. She is finding her way inspite of losing her brother Michael. I wish the whole family well. I think Latoya is holding her own.
This Woman is in warp zone! Its something wrong with anybody with a face and hands like that the Jackson family sold there souls for fame and fortune. Children dogs men women can only be fooled and affected by this reality life with latoya is much like sesame street for geriatrics
Actually no one in the Jackson family sold their soul for fame except joseph. he sold his soul for his children’s fame. NONE of the Jackson children even wanted to be famous or in show biz… from Michael to Janet, and many of them have said this with their own mouth. joseph forced them into the industry! so, of course as kids there was nothing they could do about it. I’m pretty sure there were times where they tried to refuse, but of course then were beaten into submission.
Yes Latoya is surgically well preserved and dresses to kill! I wish I had her clothes. But a virgin? not no but hell NO! 57 years old, please don’t expect us to be that naïve. The girl is a full fledge lunatic! And Jeffre is very gay so he should cop to that and let that be that about that! Oprah should watch her money better than that. Life with Latoya is such a bad move. Latoya has no talent and no star quality. My four year old grand-daughter behaves more mature than her. She is silly as heck and she needs to realize that it comes time for everyone to go home. Latoya it’s time to go home! Please exit stage left. Get yourself some therapy to help deal with those underlying issues responsible for making you behaving like a child. Stop it Latoya! You can’t grow down you have got to grow up! I’m offend by this show, a woman should behave like a woman
@at NENE give her break she is not that bad, and no one is forcing you to watch the show either!
she shows was the highest rating reality show for own. Let the women make their money
Being married to Jack? hell no! I think he raped the hell out of her though.
I agree %100. She’s doing pretty good though and I wish her all the very best in the road to recovery.
Ne ne you hit the nail on the head, first of all how many women get married and don’t have a sexual relationship, oh please give me a break. Latoya has some serious mental issues that need to be dealt with by professionals, she is stuck in time probably when she was very young. Something happened to her that was devastating and she stopped maturing after that. Can’t you see that anything that bothers her she immediately goes into a shell, she cuts everyone off even her closest friends like she’s hiding something that no one will ever know, she’s probably so affected by it that she is all alone like a child who has been abandoned. Even her mother knows that she is out in left field who can’t even take care of herself never mind her having or adopting a child. She is the farthest thing from reality that I have ever seen and to go public with it like you are normal and entertaining is ludicrous
I love this show so much I watched the entire season in one sitting because I couldn’t get enough. It is endearing seeing her laugh like a little girl; which depicts having maintained a sense of her innocence. Did she endure extensive abuse?, absolutely, as well as many in that industry as well as the world, yet her only “dysfunction” from it is not alcohol or drug abuse, or promiscuity, but keeping people at a great distance. Of all the ways humans act out when they’ve been abused I’d take this over any of the others because at least she isn’t hurting anyone, only denying herself healing, which I think she will get as she had agreed to in the last episode. She has managed to live through all of what none of us know the details nor experience of and maintains a life where she is being productive and earning a living for herself. People need to stop judging so harshly and ask themselves if they’d survive that well in tact as she has. She’s beautiful, successful, and has the most positive radiance I’ve ever seen from someone who has endured the unspeakable. I totally got how George asking for a kiss or wanting to hold hands sent her over the edge because intimacy is obviously still a challenge for her so she did the right thing by ending it until she gets help. It was also clear how her father and ex-husbands control over her played out with the music exec who kept trying to give her that song, went to Joseph for help, and raised his voice at her when she repeatedly said no. I of course would have immediately fired him after the first no if he came back. Love you LaToya!!!!
Love Latoya!!!
Good comment comeing from her sister inlaw Carol.
She married that Jeffre guy
absolutly i believe she is a virgin and i think she was molested by her father.
She once said she and her husband had sex, but it was disappointing. She also said Joseph Jackson had sex with her, and that was confirmed by her relatives in Gary In., who made a documentary exposing Joseph and posted it on youtube. She had to be traumatized in some way. That childish giggling is quite disturbing to say the least.