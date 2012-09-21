Lifetime renews ‘Army Wives’ for season 7

09.21.12 6 years ago

“Army Wives” is ready for more action. 

Lifetime has renewed the hit drama for a seventh season with a 13 episode order for 2013.

The show’s sixth season ended September 9 and was the number one ad-supported cable series in its premiere time period among Women over 18. It averaging 3.2 million Total Viewers. 

“Wives” stars Kim Delaney, Sally Pressman, Brian McNamara, Sterling K. Brown and Wendy Davis, and takes place on an active army post where several women (and one man) deal with being a soldier’s spouse.

“‘Army Wives’ is a very special program,” Lifetime’s Rob Sharenow said in a release. “It’s rare to find a series that connects with viewers and resonates so powerfully after six straight seasons, and we couldn”t be prouder to have it return to Lifetime next year.”

 

Around The Web

TAGSARMY WIVESLIFETIMETV renewals

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP