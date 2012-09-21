Lifetime renews ‘Army Wives’ for season 7

“Army Wives” is ready for more action.

Lifetime has renewed the hit drama for a seventh season with a 13 episode order for 2013.

The show’s sixth season ended September 9 and was the number one ad-supported cable series in its premiere time period among Women over 18. It averaging 3.2 million Total Viewers.

“Wives” stars Kim Delaney, Sally Pressman, Brian McNamara, Sterling K. Brown and Wendy Davis, and takes place on an active army post where several women (and one man) deal with being a soldier’s spouse.

“‘Army Wives’ is a very special program,” Lifetime’s Rob Sharenow said in a release. “It’s rare to find a series that connects with viewers and resonates so powerfully after six straight seasons, and we couldn”t be prouder to have it return to Lifetime next year.”