Lifetime renews Marc Cherry and Eva Longoria’s ‘Devious Maids’

Fans can expect more “Devious Maids” next year.

Lifetime has renewed the hit drama for a second season which will run 13 episodes.

Stars Ana Ortiz, Dania Ramírez, Roselyn Sánchez, Edy Ganem and Judy Reyes will return to the ABC Studios-produced show, which premiered June 23.

“Devious” is the fastest-growing drama in Lifetime history, and the No. 1 show among Women viewers in its Sunday 10:00 pm time slot. The show’s audience is 18% Hispanic, which doubles Lifetime”s primetime average.

Inspired by the hit telenovela “Ellas son la Alegría del Hogar,” it also stars Susan Lucci, Rebecca Wisocky, Tom Irwin, Mariana Klaveno, Grant Show and Matt Cedeño.

“Devious” was created by Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives”) and is executive produced by Cherry, Sabrina Wind, Eva Longoria, Paul McGuigan, Larry Shuman, David Lonner, John Mass and Televisa USA”s Paul Presburger and Michael Garcia.

“One of the most daring series on television, ‘Devious Maids’ has quickly become a hit,” said Lifetime’s Rob Sharenow in a press release. “We are very proud of the show and are delighted to continue our partnership with Marc Cherry, Eva Longoria, Sabrina Wind, ABC Studios and Televisa USA. I am thrilled we are bringing Devious Maids back for a second season to lead our scripted slate in 2014.”