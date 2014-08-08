Lil Wayne and Drake are ‘Grindin” on Weezy’s new single: Listen

As Lil Wayne and Drake head out on their co-headlining tour, Lil Wayne dropped a new single, “Grindin”,” featuring-Guess who?- Drake. Guess we know what they”ll be performing together on stage.

On the track from “Tha Carter V,” Lil Wayne is ranting about a lot of things here, but especially about guys who are stupid enough to think if they”re monogamous that means their lady is being similarly faithful. And he wants to let us know he”s never paid for sex. TMI

Toward the end, he talks about getting rid of all his cars and watches because he”s learned he doesn”t need them. And his final message to us is “I”m fucking every night up in my new house because bitch, I worked to hard for this new house.”

There”s a lot of boasting going on and precious little catchiness in the monotonous tune. Maybe all the catchiness is up in his new house.