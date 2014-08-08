Lil Wayne and Drake are ‘Grindin” on Weezy’s new single: Listen

#Lil Wayne #Drake
08.08.14 4 years ago

As Lil Wayne and Drake head out on their co-headlining tour, Lil Wayne dropped a new single, “Grindin”,” featuring-Guess who?- Drake. Guess we know what they”ll be performing together on stage.

On the track from “Tha Carter V,” Lil Wayne is ranting about a lot of things here, but especially about guys who are stupid enough to think if they”re monogamous that means their lady is being similarly faithful. And he wants to let us know he”s never paid for sex. TMI

Toward the end, he talks about getting rid of all his cars and watches because he”s learned he doesn”t need them. And his final message to us is “I”m fucking every night up in my new house because bitch, I worked to hard for this new house.”

There”s a lot of boasting going on and precious little catchiness in the monotonous tune. Maybe all the catchiness is up in his new house.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Drake
TAGSDrakeGrindinLil Wayne

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP