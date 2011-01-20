Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, dozens more guesting on Travis Barkerâ€™s â€˜soloâ€™ album

â€œGive the Drummer Some,â€ Travis Barker’s long-gestating solo album, finally has an official March 15 release date.

Interscope, his label, has formally announced all the guests to grace the 12-track set, and many are doozies.

Lil Wayne, The Game, Swizz Beats and Rick Ross help out on first single â€œCan a Drummer Get Some.â€ â€œJump Downâ€ has the Cool Kids, â€œCarry Itâ€ features Wu Tang alum RZA and Raekwon and Rage’s Tom Morello, recent Shady Records signees Slaughterhouse on â€œDevil’s Got a Hold of Me,â€ Kid Cudi on â€œCool Head,â€ â€œDon’t Fuck with Meâ€ with Paul Wall, Kurupt and J Roc, and â€œCity of Dreamsâ€ with The Clipse and Kobe.

Oh and rock â€˜n’ roll showed up and it wants a piece: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor’s in on â€œOn My Own.â€ A statement said that fans should expect more announcements of special guests in coming days.

What is this, a Drake album? Slash?

In fact, Travis Barker has said before that â€œDrummerâ€ would be a big blend and showcase of genres and co-writes.

A deluxe version of â€œDrummerâ€ is also scheduled to be released at the same time, carrying a weight of 16 tracks. Barker also recruited visual artists â€œfrom the street, tattoo, graffiti, fashion and music worldâ€ to create a â€œvisual representation of each track on the album: Slick, David Choe, Mr. Brainwash, Mike Giant, Haze, Munk One, Nate Dino, Skinhead Rob, Cool Head – Jeff Soto, Richard Sanchez, Risk One, Chase Tafoya, Chris Peters, Dire One, Mr. Cartoon, Maxx242 and Usugro are all on board.

â€œCarry Itâ€ is already available in easy-to-use music video form, as seen below.

The release also indicates that a new Blink-182 album is still on slate to arrive some time in 2011.