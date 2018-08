Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, dozens more guesting on Travis Barkerâ€™s â€˜soloâ€™ album

“Give the Drummer Some,” Travis Barker’s long-gestating solo album, finally has an official March 15 release date.

Interscope, his label, has formally announced all the guests to grace the 12-track set, and many are doozies.

Lil Wayne, The Game, Swizz Beats and Rick Ross help out on first single “Can a Drummer Get Some.” “Jump Down” has the Cool Kids, “Carry It” features Wu Tang alum RZA and Raekwon and Rage’s Tom Morello, recent Shady Records signees Slaughterhouse on “Devil’s Got a Hold of Me,” Kid Cudi on “Cool Head,” “Don’t Fuck with Me” with Paul Wall, Kurupt and J Roc, and “City of Dreams” with The Clipse and Kobe.

Oh and rock ‘n’ roll showed up and it wants a piece: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor’s in on “On My Own.” A statement said that fans should expect more announcements of special guests in coming days.

What is this, a Drake album? Slash?

In fact, Travis Barker has said before that “Drummer” would be a big blend and showcase of genres and co-writes.

A deluxe version of “Drummer” is also scheduled to be released at the same time, carrying a weight of 16 tracks. Barker also recruited visual artists “from the street, tattoo, graffiti, fashion and music world” to create a “visual representation of each track on the album: Slick, David Choe, Mr. Brainwash, Mike Giant, Haze, Munk One, Nate Dino, Skinhead Rob, Cool Head – Jeff Soto, Richard Sanchez, Risk One, Chase Tafoya, Chris Peters, Dire One, Mr. Cartoon, Maxx242 and Usugro are all on board.

“Carry It” is already available in easy-to-use music video form, as seen below.

The release also indicates that a new Blink-182 album is still on slate to arrive some time in 2011.