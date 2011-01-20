Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, dozens more guesting on Travis Barkerâ€™s â€˜soloâ€™ album

#Lil Wayne #Rick Ross
01.20.11 8 years ago

â€œGive the Drummer Some,â€ Travis Barker’s long-gestating solo album, finally has an official March 15 release date.

Interscope, his label, has formally announced all the guests to grace the 12-track set, and many are doozies.
Â 
Lil Wayne, The Game, Swizz Beats and Rick Ross help out on first single â€œCan a Drummer Get Some.â€ â€œJump Downâ€ has the Cool Kids, â€œCarry Itâ€ features Wu Tang alum RZA and Raekwon and Rage’s Tom Morello, recent Shady Records signees Slaughterhouse on â€œDevil’s Got a Hold of Me,â€ Kid Cudi on â€œCool Head,â€ â€œDon’t Fuck with Meâ€ with Paul Wall, Kurupt and J Roc, and â€œCity of Dreamsâ€ with The Clipse and Kobe.
Â 
Oh and rock â€˜n’ roll showed up and it wants a piece: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor’s in on â€œOn My Own.â€ A statement said that fans should expect more announcements of special guests in coming days.
Â 
What is this, a Drake album? Slash?
Â 
In fact, Travis Barker has said before that â€œDrummerâ€ would be a big blend and showcase of genres and co-writes.
Â 
A deluxe version of â€œDrummerâ€ is also scheduled to be released at the same time, carrying a weight of 16 tracks. Barker also recruited visual artists â€œfrom the street, tattoo, graffiti, fashion and music worldâ€ to create a â€œvisual representation of each track on the album: Slick, David Choe, Mr. Brainwash, Mike Giant, Haze, Munk One, Nate Dino, Skinhead Rob, Cool Head – Jeff Soto, Richard Sanchez, Risk One, Chase Tafoya, Chris Peters, Dire One, Mr. Cartoon, Maxx242 and Usugro are all on board.
Â 
â€œCarry Itâ€ is already available in easy-to-use music video form, as seen below.
Â 
The release also indicates that a new Blink-182 album is still on slate to arrive some time in 2011.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Rick Ross
TAGSCLIPSECorey TaylorGive The Drummer Somej rockid cudiKobeKuruptLil WaynePaul WallRAEKWONRick RossRZAslaughterhouseswizz beatsThe Gametom morelloTRAVIS BARKER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP