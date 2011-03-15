Lil Wayne rapping with Jennifer Lopez, Limp Bizkit, Nicki Minaj on new songs

Lil Wayne isn’t one of the biggest MCs in the game for nothing — the man stays busy. This week news has been swirling around two guest appearances from Weezy on new efforts from Jennifer Lopez and Limp Bizkit, while Nicki Minaj has confirmed she’ll be guest on the hit rapper’s forthcoming full-length.

The newly crowned “American Idol” judge had a chat with her fans over the weekend and included the news of her next big track after “On the Floor.”

“My next single I believe will be a song called ‘I’m Into You’ and it’s going to feature Lil Wayne, so look out for that,” Lopez wrote.

No word yet when that track drops, though it will purportedly arrive when current No. 1 iTunes single “On the Floor” dies down on the charts. Her album “Love?” has no drop date either, though Lopez is aiming for a late spring appearance.

Then there’s Limp Bizkit. Frontman Fred Durst revealed via Twitter that the rap-rock band will release two albums this year, with “Gold Cobra” out “before the end of the summer.” He says that the 16th track that’s been mixed for the set, “Ready to Go,” will feature Lil Tunechi. Wu-Tang’s Raekwon will also be guesting on the set.

“Ready to Go” will mark yet another endeavor into rock for the “Rebirth” artist.

And then Nicki Minaj chimed in yesterday, telling MTV she’d turned in a verse for something on Wayne’s much-anticipated “Tha Carter IV.”

“”I think ‘Carter IV’ is gonna just be exceptional, of course,” Minaj said. “I think Wayne is definitely on his grind crazy right now. But yep, my ‘Carter IV’ verse has been handed in officially.”

She also mentioned she’d by rhyming on something she’d recorded with Birdman.

Minaj, of course, is in Lil Wayne’s Young Money crew and topped the Billboard 200 earlier this year with “Pink Friday.”

Lil Wayne is kicking off his I Am Music 2 tour this week; you can check out all dates here.