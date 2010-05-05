Lilith 2010 adds royalty and a legend to its line up

Lilith 2010 has added royalty to its line up: Queen Latifah will now appear on the Detroit and Las Vegas tour stops. Additionally, Carly Simon has been added to the Boston, Hartford and New York shows.

Queen Latifah appeared on the original Lilith run, while this is the first time Simon has joined the femme fest.

To promote the tour (and do some good), Sarah McLachlan, Miranda Lambert and Sheryl Crow will appear on “Extreme Home Makeover” this Sunday, May 9.

In an effort to move tickets in this still-sluggish economy, Lilith is offering a special Mother”s Day 4-pack for $75 for a quartet of law seat tickets for select cities. Also, fans who pre-order McLachlan”s new album, “Laws of Illusions” will be able to purchase advance tickets to Lilith in the 10 of the 36 cities that have yet to go on sale. The tour starts June 27 in Calgary and ends Aug. 16 in Dallas.

Want to make those tickets fly? Add Lady GaGa to the bill. Other missing females who could add some drama or sizzle? Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Courtney Love.

Below is the current line-up. McLachlan is the only artist appearing at each date.

A Fine Frenzy, Ali Milner, Anjulie, Ann Atomic, Anya Marina, Ash Koley, The Bangles, Beth Orton, Brandi Carlile, Butterfly Boucher, Caitlin Crosby, Cara Salimando, Carly Simon, Cat Power, Ceci Bastida, Chairlift, Chantal Kreviazuk, Colbie Caillat, Corinne Bailey Rae, Court Yard Hounds, Debi Nova, Donna Delory, Elizaveta, Elisapie Isaac, Emmylou Harris, Erin McCarley, Erykah Badu, Frazey Ford, The Go-Go”s, Gossip, Grace Potter and The Nocturnals, Hannah Georgas, Heart, Ima, Indigo Girls, Ingrid Michaelson, Janelle Monae, Jenni Rivera, Jennifer Knapp, Jesca Hoop, Jill Hennessy, Jill Scott, Julia Othmer, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kate Morgan, Kate Nash Katzenjammer, Kelly Clarkson, Ke$ha, Kina, La Roux, Lights, Lissie, Loretta Lynn, Lucy Schwartz, Marina & The Diamonds, Martina McBride, Mary J. Blige, Meaghan Smith, Melissa McClelland, Metric, Miranda Lambert, Miranda Lee Richards, Missy Higgins, Nikki Jean, Nneka, Norah Jones, Priscilla Renea, Queen Latifah, The Rescues, Rihanna, Rosie Thomas, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McLachlan, Selena Gomez, Serena Ryder, Shel, Sheryl Crow, Sia, Sugarland, Susan Justice, Suzanne Vega, Tara MacLean, Tegan and Sara, Toby Lightman, Vedera, Vita Chambers, The Submarines, The Weepies, Ximena Sarinana, Zee Avi