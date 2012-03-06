Lily Collins and Kristen Bell to join Greg Kinnear and Jennifer Connelly in ‘Writers’

Kristen Bell, Lily Collins and Logan Lerman have joined the indie family drama “Writers.”

Nat Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) and Liana Liberato (“Sons of Anarchy”) have also signed on to the film which stars Greg Kinnear and Jennifer Connelly, reports Variety.

“Writers” will also reportedly boast a cameo from Stephen King. Yes, that Stephen King.

In the film, Kinnear plays a famous novelist named Bill Borgens who cant seem to get over his his ex-wife (Connelly). Collins and Wolff play their teenaged children who are going through their own romantic entanglements. Bell will play Tricia, Bill’s hot younger paramour who tries to help the author forget his former wife.

Josh Boone wrote the script and will make his directorial debut on the film.

Collins will soon be seen in “Mirror, Mirror,” while Bell can currently be seen in “Big Miracle” and will be part of the massive ensemble cast for “Movie 43.” Lerman will star opposite Emma Watson in the highly anticipated “Perks of Being a Wallflower.”