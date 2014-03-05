Lindsay Lohan lands ‘2 Broke Girls’ guest spot

Apparently craving a generous studio audience more than a good script, Lindsay Lohan has landed a guest role on CBS' “2 Broke Girls.”

CBS announced on Wednesday (March 5) that Lohan will be appearing on the Monday, April 14 episode of Monday 8:30 comedy.

After playing herself on “Glee” and “Anger Management,” as well as in “Scary Movie 5,” Lohan at least theoretically has a character to play on “2 Broke Girls.”

CBS says that Lohan will be playing Claire Guinness, “a soon-to-be-bride who asks Max and Caroline to make her wedding cake.” As Max and Caroline are about to discover, Claire is really indecisive.

One thing Lohan can guarantee is that she'll be greeted with prolonged applause when she first appears on-screen.

The “2 Broke Girls” audience has been giving Jennifer Coolidge the Fonz treatment for over a year, roaring at her every initial appearance as if Sophie Kachinsky's arrival offers hope of humor. [Mostly it presages genital-based humor delivered in a slightly different accent.]

In a new twist, the “audience” has also started to give the cheering treatment to Gilles Marini's Nicolas, even though the sleazy pastry teacher has rarely been funny and has pretty much compromised the character integrity of Beth Behrs' Caroline. [I guess abs are applause-worthy as well.]

Last week, the audience got to give Sophie and Nicolas arrival applause within two minutes of each other.

Lohan has been making multiple tentative attempts at comebacks in recent years. Last year's Lifetime movie “Liz & Dick” was critically savaged and couldn't even earn Golden Globe nominations, while “The Canyons” didn't make much of a ripple.

Viewers will get the chance to see the “real” Lohan when “Lindsay” premieres on OWN this Sunday (March 9) at 10 p.m.

Once upon a time, she was the star of “Mean Girls,” “The Parent Trap” and even “Prairie Home Companion.”