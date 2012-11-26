Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Liz & Dick’ brings tepid ratings to Lifetime

Lifetime’s exhaustively promoted, critically trashed “Liz & Dick” became 2012’s fourth most-watched original premiere on Sunday (November 25).

Somehow, we suspect Lifetime had higher aspirations for what it called “the most talked about movie of the year.”

Featuring a heavily hyped “comeback” performance by Lindsay Lohan, “Liz & Dick” drew 3.5 million total viewers for its premiere, including 1.3 million viewers among adults 18-49.

While those figures are 40+ percent higher than Lifetime’s 2012 averages for original movies, they come in behind Lifetime’s “Steel Magnolias,” “Drew Peterson: Untouchable” and “Abducted: The Carlina White Story,” among recent telefilms. [On the bright side, “Liz & Dick” beat the February premiere of “Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial,” which drew 2.8 million viewers.]

“Liz & Dick” starred Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor and Grant Bowler as Richard Burton, with Lloyd Kramer directing from a script by Christopher Monger.