Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Liz & Dick’ brings tepid ratings to Lifetime

11.26.12 6 years ago
Lifetime’s exhaustively promoted, critically trashed “Liz & Dick” became 2012’s fourth most-watched original premiere on Sunday (November 25). 
Somehow, we suspect Lifetime had higher aspirations for what it called “the most talked about movie of the year.”
Featuring a heavily hyped “comeback” performance by Lindsay Lohan, “Liz & Dick” drew 3.5 million total viewers for its premiere, including 1.3 million viewers among adults 18-49. 
While those figures are 40+ percent higher than Lifetime’s 2012 averages for original movies, they come in behind Lifetime’s “Steel Magnolias,” “Drew Peterson: Untouchable” and “Abducted: The Carlina White Story,” among recent telefilms. [On the bright side, “Liz & Dick” beat the February premiere of “Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial,” which drew 2.8 million viewers.]
“Liz & Dick” starred Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor and Grant Bowler as Richard Burton, with Lloyd Kramer directing from a script by Christopher Monger. 

Around The Web

TAGSELIZABETH TAYLORGrant BowlerLIFETIMELIZ & DICK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP