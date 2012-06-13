Linkin Park and ‘Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter’: Together at last

Linkin Park’s new album “Living Things” is out on June 26, but fans are getting plenty of previews, especially with the bow of “Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter.”

The rock band’s new song “Powerless” will be playing over the end credits to the fantasy/action film, which premieres on June 22. Check out the song here:

Additionally, the band’s show from June 5 in Berlin will be piped into movie theaters on Monday, June 25 for a one-night-only special event. The self-explanatory “Linkin Park One Night Concert Event: Recorded Live In Berlin” has tickets on sale now, with theater listings and more information here.

Check out the trailer to “Live In Berlin” below.

On June 19, the band will be taking part in the Rio+Social event for social change, and performing for a live-streamed concert starting at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Linkin Park has been closely tied to other films like the “Transformers” franchise; Mike Shinoda also teamed with the music team behind “The Raid.”

“Burn It Down” is the first single to “Living Things”; you can read up on the song and the music video here. HitFix’s Melinda Newman talked to the band in the studio, check out the preview here.