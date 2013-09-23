Lionsgate casts Castor and Pollux for ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’

With just under two months until “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hits theaters, Lionsgate has offered up more casting news on the third and fourth films in the series, parts one and two of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.” According to the tweet from Lionsgate, Wes Chatham will be playing Castor and Elden Henson will be playing Pollux.

Those out there who are well-steeped in “Hunger Games” lore will know that Castor and Pollux are brothers and members of a camera crew. Those out there who are well-steeped in Greek mythology will recognize the names as well, since the names of the characters in the book are derived from the mythological twins (who, merely as an aside, had separate fathers).

Both parts of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” as with “Catching Fire,” are being directed by Francis Lawrence. “Part 1” is scheduled to arrive in theaters one year after “Catching Fire,” and “Part 2” a year after that. Chatham and Henson are joining a cast which already includes Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and many more.

The first “Hunger Games” film, which opened in March of 2012, grossed more than $400 million domestic and nearly $700 million worldwide. Lionsgate is hoping to reproduce-or better-that success with the three sequels.

Are you still excited for these sequels? Does the notion of having to wait over two more years to see the last film distress you?