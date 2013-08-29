Lisa Kudrow joins ABC’s ‘Scandal’

08.29.13 5 years ago

Lisa Kudrow is making friends with Kerry Washington.

The “Friends” veteran has signed on to join Washington on the upcoming third season of the hit ABC drama “Scandal.”

While details about her recurring role have yet to be revealed, a Deadline report indicates that she will play a politician in the show, created by Shonda Rhimes.

It’s Kudrow”s most prominent series role in some time, as her post-“Friends” HBO comedy “The Comeback” ended its run in 2005. She can currently be seen on the improv show “Web Therapy.”

 

