Listen: Adam Lambert’s new single ‘Better Than I Know Myself’

So it’s only a snippet but long-suffering Adam Lambert fans finally got a tease of what’s coming next from their favorite “American Idol” contestant.

There have been a lot of fits and starts to get us to this point, many of which have been chronicled by Lambert for his little Glamberts in exhaustive detail via Twitter.

But today, we got a 30-second (okay, 27-second) tidbit of “Better Than I Know Myself,” the first single from Lambert’s second album. The full single will be available on Dec. 20– Happy Holidays From Adam– and the full album, “Trespassing,” is expected in 2012.

So what do you think? I don’t know who wrote it, but it sounds suspiciously like a Ryan Tedder production. It’s full on mainstream rock without any of the glammy edge we’ve come to know– or at least these 27 seconds are. (UPDATED: The song was written by Dr. Luke, Claude Kelly, Joshua Coleman and Henry Walter–thanks to the Luke’s comment below)

The rest of the album, according to Rolling Stone, is more dance-oriented, and assembled by a team that includes Pharrell Williams, Dr. Luke and songwriter Bonnie McKee. Plus, Chic’s Nile Rodgers plays on “Shady,” a track that Lambert told RS was “Nine Inch Nails meets ‘Saturday Night Fever.'”

If we don’t get the entire single, at least we get the artwork (which you can check out below).