Listen: Adam Lambert’s new single ‘Better Than I Know Myself’

So it’s only a snippet but long-suffering Adam Lambert fans finally got a tease of what’s coming next from their favorite “American Idol” contestant.
There have been a lot of fits and starts to get us to this point, many of which have been chronicled by Lambert for his little Glamberts in exhaustive detail via Twitter.
But today, we got a 30-second (okay, 27-second) tidbit of “Better Than I Know Myself,” the first single from Lambert’s second album. The full single will be available on Dec. 20– Happy Holidays From Adam– and the full album, “Trespassing,” is expected in 2012.
So what do you think? I don’t know who wrote it, but it sounds suspiciously like a Ryan Tedder production. It’s full on mainstream rock without any of the glammy edge we’ve come to know– or at least these 27 seconds are. (UPDATED: The song was written by Dr. Luke, Claude Kelly, Joshua Coleman and Henry Walter–thanks to the Luke’s comment below)
The rest of the album, according to Rolling Stone, is more dance-oriented, and assembled by a team that includes Pharrell Williams, Dr. Luke and songwriter Bonnie McKee. Plus, Chic’s Nile Rodgers plays on “Shady,” a track that Lambert told RS was “Nine Inch Nails meets ‘Saturday Night Fever.'”
If we don’t get the entire single, at least we get the artwork (which you can check out below).
Claude Kelly wrote the song not Ryan Tedder
Thank you! I didn’t have any credits– i’ll add that in.
Can’t fully judge on just a snippet, but so far it sounds like a gorgeous song. I like that the vocals are upfront, and the heartbeat-y drums are killer. It’s got kind of an atmospheric vibe in the background that reminds me a little bit of Broken Open from his first album, although the tempo is much more upbeat.
Yep after a couple listens I’m lovin it. Can’t wait for the full track!
I love it!!!!
I love the first 30 seconds, it’s a Claude Kelly and Dr. Luke song, can’t wait for the full osng! I have this on repeat! YES!!
OMG,,oooh adam have a fantastic voice like always U R perfect and your new song will be brocken this world and make all know U R a best and excited 2 lisen all this song and all your new album in 2012 <3 love u 4ever <3 !!. your GLAMBERT saiflambert in everywhere 4 U <3 !!.
i love the song and of course adam’s voice is always awesome!
Claude Kelly wrote BTIKM and Dr. Luke produced it. So much talent and crediblity.
Melinda would love you to interview Adam Lambert. You’ll love him he’s an interviewers dream so articulate, intelligent. personable, charming and witty.