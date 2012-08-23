B+

Listen: Aerosmith turns up the rock on new tune ‘Lover Alot’

08.23.12 6 years ago

That”s what we were waiting for: Aerosmith released “Lover Alot,” a new tune from “Music From Another Dimenson.” today and it”s the kind of streamrolling rocker that made the band great.

From the opening drum slam and Joe Perry”s sizzling guitar work, the song would sound great as an instrumental. It”s a full-on assault from the first note that never lets up. Add in Steven Tyler”s speedy, when-exactly-does-he-breath vocals directed at a man who doesn”t know a good thing when he sees it and the song is a big thumb”s up. It”s as different as can be from the psychedelia of the first single, “Legendary Child,” and much much stronger. This one demands to be turned up to 11.

After being pushed back from its original September release “Music From Another Dimension” is now slated to come out Nov. 6.

