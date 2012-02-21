Listen: B.o.B.’s new track, ‘So Good’ featuring… no one

B.o.B. has the cure for the winter doldrums with his new single “So Good.” On the mid-tempo swayer, he and his lady are getting away from it all.

Unlike some the rappers” other singles, like “Airplanes” featuring Paramore”s Hayley Williams or “Magic” featuring Weezer”s Rivers Cuomo, there”s no high-profile guest featured on the Ryan Tedder-produced track (although the OneRepublic frontman may have taken no credit and could be part of the backing vocals). Instead, there”s a background chorus, whose “La-la-las” give the song and even breezier appeal.

“So Good” is the third track we”ve heard from “Strange Clouds,” the sophomore album from B.o.B., which will be out May 1. It follows “Play The Guitar” featuring Andre 3000 and the title track featuring Lil Wayne. B.o.B.”s first album, “B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 bolstered by first single “Nothin” On You” featuring Bruno Mars.

Is “So Good” good?

