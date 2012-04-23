Listen: Beck releases ‘Corrina, Corrina’ cover for ‘mothers’

Mother”s Day may not be for another three weeks, but Beck”s got a nice, soft gift for non-profit organization Every Mother Counts.

The songwriter goes the ballad-slow route in this oft-covered folk classic, though no telling when exactly he recorded this one – perhaps about the same time as “Sea Change?”

Listen to the song here.

Regardless, Beck shares a tracklist with other big-named artists who contributed previously unreleased songs and song versions, like Eddie Vedder, David Bowie, Coldplay, U2 and Dave Matthews. Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros loaned “Mother,” which you can stream here.

“Every Mother Counts” will be available for purchase at Starbucks starting on May 1.

Beck has contributed another well-known cover to a totally different project, an art installation in Washington, D.C. at the Hirshhorn Museum. He and acts like No Age, James Murphy and No Age did their own takes on “I Only Have Eyes For You” for Doug Aitken’s large-scale “Song 1” piece.

No clue if this actually signals any more new material for Beck, who is slated to make a large-scale stage return this summer at fests like Sasquatch.

Here is the tracklist for “Every Mother Counts”:



Bono and the Edge “Original of the Species” (acoustic) *

Eddie Vedder ” Skipping” *

Paul Simon and Edie Brickell “Pretty Day” *

Faith Hill “Wish for You”

Sade “The Sweetest Gift”

Lauryn Hill “I Remember”

Rita Wilson “Baby I”m Yours” *

Diana Krall “Don”t Fence Me In” *

Seal “Secret”

Dave Matthews Band “Sister” (live) *

Sting “Fragilidad”

Alanis Morissette “Magical Child” *

Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros “Mother” *

David Bowie “Everyone Says ‘Hi””

Cedella Marley “Get Up Stand Up” *

Beck “Corrina, Corrina” *

Rufus Wainwright “Instead of the Dead” *

Patti Smith “Somalia” *

Coldplay “Yellow” (acoustic) *

*Previously unreleased