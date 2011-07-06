Listen: Blake Shelton’s new song, ‘God Gave Me You’

With Blake Shelton”s “Honey Bee” still buzzing at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot Country Songs, “The Voice” mentor has released, “God Gave Me You,” the second single from his July 12 album, “Red River Blue.”

It would appear that Mr. Macho has quite a soft spot when it comes to his new bride, Miranda Lambert. The ballad, which is a remake of the song originally recorded by Christian artist Dave Barnes last year, appealed to Shelton when he and Lambert were going through a rough patch.

“Miranda and I have had our ups and downs over the years and this was definitely at a low point at our relationship.” he reveals in a behind-the-scenes look at the recording, which we’ve embedded below. “But I heard that song come on the radio — for whatever reason I was flipping through stations and landed on a contemporary Christian station, and that song came on and I almost had to pull the truck over. It was one of those moments for me where I felt like I was hearing that song at that moment for a reason.”

His devotion is clear, although he”s certainly putting her on a pedestal. You”ll always be love”s great martyr and I”ll be the flattered fool. I need you,” he sings.

What do you think about Shelton”s softer side? Hear the song, exclusively streaming on The Boot, here.