Listen: Brandy combines with Chris Brown for ‘Put It Down’

The latest R&B/hip-hop star has added liner to Chris Brown’s pockets, as Brandy releases her second single from “Two Eleven”: “Put It Down.”

I love the beat, I love how Brandy is bringing her brand of alto, low-loving vocals back into this salty-sweet pop formula. It lumbers but it bangs.

Breezy, on the other hand, brings as much personality to the mix as an ATM. I’ve made no qualms with my general distaste of Brown, mostly because I find him to be an abhorrent human being and his creative contributions, lately, as uneven. For every brilliant “Turn Up the Music” there’s a pitiless “How I Feel.”

I don’t think Brandy needs Brown here — not his name, not his vocals. He gets the co-write, sure, but his guest verse brings nothing to the table, particularly rhyming “Brandy” with “candy” and another stereotypical phone-in about girls and their purses.

The track’s sparse as is. Consider in the future getting rid of the dead weight (or deadbeat).

“Two Eleven” will drop this summer, and will feature the first single “It All Belongs to Me,” her reunion with Brandy. “Put It Down” goes on sale at digi providers on May 8.