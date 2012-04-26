Listen: Brandy combines with Chris Brown for ‘Put It Down’

The latest R&B/hip-hop star has added liner to Chris Brown’s pockets, as Brandy releases her second single from “Two Eleven”: “Put It Down.”
I love the beat, I love how Brandy is bringing her brand of alto, low-loving vocals back into this salty-sweet pop formula. It lumbers but it bangs.
Breezy, on the other hand, brings as much personality to the mix as an ATM. I’ve made no qualms with my general distaste of Brown, mostly because I find him to be an abhorrent human being and his creative contributions, lately, as uneven. For every brilliant “Turn Up the Music” there’s a pitiless “How I Feel.”
I don’t think Brandy needs Brown here — not his name, not his vocals. He gets the co-write, sure, but his guest verse brings nothing to the table, particularly rhyming “Brandy” with “candy” and another stereotypical phone-in about girls and their purses.
The track’s sparse as is. Consider in the future getting rid of the dead weight (or deadbeat).
“Two Eleven” will drop this summer, and will feature the first single “It All Belongs to Me,” her reunion with Brandy. “Put It Down” goes on sale at digi providers on May 8.
Loving the new sound from brandy and chris brown! YOU PEOPLE NEED TO JUST SHUT THE F__K UP ABOUT CHRIS BROWN YES WHAT HE DID IN THE PAST!!!!! THE PAST THE PAST!! YES IT WAS WRONG AND HE LEARNED FROM IT. DAMN LEAVE HIM ALONE ABOUT HIS PAST. AS IF YOU DON’T MAKE MISTAKES!!!! HE’S AN TALENTED YOUNG MAN AND LET HIM LIVE HIS LIFE. I’M SO F__K TIRED OF PEOPLE BRING THAT OLD SH_T UP! ALREADY!!!!!!
If some guy beat you up or your daughter (if you had/have one), could you just leave it in the past? It’s just not as simple or easy for everyone to forgive and forget. If he wasn’t a musician and just a regular guy on the street, would you still be as forgiving?
I like this new single feat Chris Brown! I wish everyone would just bury the whole Chris brown issue with Rihanna. Just get over it already!!!