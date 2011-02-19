Listen: Britney Spears teases fans with her next single ‘Inside Out’

Only two days after debuting the music video for “Hold It Against Me,” Britney Spears has teased her fans with a snippet of her next single, “Inside Out.”

Spears or her management threw :15 seconds of the track up on Twitter Saturday morning and the single differs a bit from “Hold It.” “Inside Out” appears to be a more mid-tempo composition in the vein of Spears’ “Circus.” It’s not surprising to discover then that mega-producer Doctor Luke co-produced the track.

Luke, who contributed “Circus” and “Shattered Glass” to Spears’ last album, has become a big hitmaker over the past decade since co-producing and co-writing Kelly Clarkson’s smash “Since U Been Gone.” Other hits from Luke include Katy Perry’s “Hot n Cold” and “Teenage Dream,” Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” and Kesha’s “Tik Tok” and “Your Love Is My Drug.”

Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph told MTV News he was hoping to have the single released before Spears new album “Femme Fatale” debuts on March 29.

Considering Spears’ twitter strategy has been to release numerous snippets of new material before the complete song or video, you can expect more sneaks over the next few days or weeks. In the meantime, get your first listen to “Inside Out” below.

What do you think? Is "Inside Out" Britney's next number one?


