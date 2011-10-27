Listen: Coldplay finds ‘Love’ for Rihanna’s newest hit

Coldplay recruited Rihanna as a guest vocalist on their latest album “Mylo Xyloto.” Now, the British soft-rockers have gone further to compliment their new R&B-singing friend.
Chris Martin and Co. performed “We Found Love” for BBC Radio 1 during their “Live Lounge” show this week. The dance track took a piano-laden bent as Martin’s tenor overtook the hopeful verses.
“We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris, is Ri-Ri’s current single; she contributed vocals to “Princess of China” on “Mylo Xyloto.” She has yet to appear live at any of the rock band’s gigs — perhaps this is another invitation?
“Mylo” was released this week and is expected to top the Billboard 200 next week.
What do you think of the cover?
Not Chris Martin’s finest hour.