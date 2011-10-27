Listen: Coldplay finds ‘Love’ for Rihanna’s newest hit

#Rihanna
10.27.11 7 years ago

Coldplay recruited Rihanna as a guest vocalist on their latest album “Mylo Xyloto.” Now, the British soft-rockers have gone further to compliment their new R&B-singing friend.

Chris Martin and Co. performed “We Found Love” for BBC Radio 1 during their “Live Lounge” show this week. The dance track took a piano-laden bent as Martin’s tenor overtook the hopeful verses.

“We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris, is Ri-Ri’s current single; she contributed vocals to “Princess of China” on “Mylo Xyloto.” She has yet to appear live at any of the rock band’s gigs — perhaps this is another invitation?

“Mylo” was released this week and is expected to top the Billboard 200 next week.

What do you think of the cover?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGScoldplayRihannawe found love

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP