Listen: Coldplay finds ‘Love’ for Rihanna’s newest hit

Coldplay recruited Rihanna as a guest vocalist on their latest album “Mylo Xyloto.” Now, the British soft-rockers have gone further to compliment their new R&B-singing friend.

Chris Martin and Co. performed “We Found Love” for BBC Radio 1 during their “Live Lounge” show this week. The dance track took a piano-laden bent as Martin’s tenor overtook the hopeful verses.

“We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris, is Ri-Ri’s current single; she contributed vocals to “Princess of China” on “Mylo Xyloto.” She has yet to appear live at any of the rock band’s gigs — perhaps this is another invitation?

“Mylo” was released this week and is expected to top the Billboard 200 next week.

