Listen: CulturePop No. 10 – Justin Bieber, ‘Nashville,’ ‘Deadliest Catch’

and 04.18.13 5 years ago

Here’s another CulturePop podcast for ya — plus a cricket. But we’ll get to that in a moment. Here’s the rundown!

:50 Justin Bieber and Anne Frank — plus a factoid about the brouhaha you might have missed.

5:00 Melinda tells us what to expect from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

6:55 We explain why we love “Suburgatory”…

10:40 … and “Nashville.”

15:10 And why we don’t love “Bet On Your Baby.”

17:55 Or “LA Shrinks”

21:50 But we’re both happy “Deadliest Catch” is back!

And about that cricket. There was one that could not be found, thus could not be removed, so we decided the new “pet” was part of the podcast. If it drives you crazy, we apologize. And we’re open to suggestions on how to remove it so it can live out its natural life somewhere else. 

