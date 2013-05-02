Listen: CulturePop No. 12 – ‘Today,’ ‘Iron Man 3,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’

We’re back! Melinda and I had a lot to discuss this week, since we got a chance to see “Iron Man 3” a while ago and, now that the embargo is lifted, we can actually talk about it. We also have some strong opinions about Miley Cyrus’ new photo spread and “Today.” Here’s a rundown:
:45 I went to an “America’s Got Talent” taping — but just missed the taping where a comic foolishly (allegedly) stole material from the warm-up guy, Frank Nicotero. We have thoughts, of course.
5:25 As much as we wanted to love “Iron Man 3,” it wasn’t our favorite in the series — though there is a lot to like.
9:55 We think we know why people are tuning in to “GMA” over “Today” — and it’s not strictly Matt Lauer.
15:45 We’ve seen the Miley Cyrus pictures for V, and we are not impressed.
24:05 My rave: the debut of “Inside Amy Schumer,” which may be smarter than you think.
26:03 Melinda’s rave: She loves Tom Jones’ new album, “Spirit in the Room,” plus she got to talk the the man himself.
You may notice we’re having sound issues (again). We took one step forward and one step back. Next week we aim to balance it out. Thanks for your patience!
Great podcast Liane and Melinda (alphabetical order) another winner……starting with the raves, I love Tom Jones and have his earliest albums. That sentence alone says I’m really old. I checked out Schumer but I guess you have to be there because I wasn’t impressed.
About the young starlets showing everything they got (nakedness), from my vantage and unprofessional POV, I think they lack self-esteem and still have that teenage desire to go along with the crowd. Like a lot of teens and young adults that post online, they don’t realize that this (stripping) will never go away. It’s like online, forever with no erasing. It’s for life! But as they say “it’s a man’s world” so of course they feel the pressure and maybe don’t have the strength or wisdom to refuse.
I agree about Matt Lauer..he is a survivor and will do just fine but I think “Today” has run its course, at least for me. And as you both said he’s made PLENTY of money so far for those early hours! Cute background noises from your fan club!
PS..Melinda,have a great time in NOLA!
Thank you! I had a great time!
Just had to say how much I agree with Melinda about the women in Maxim. It is refreshing to hear someone speak the plain, unvarnished truth about people who debase themselves in pictures like that. Thanks Melinda.
Thank you for listening! Makes me so sad they feel they have to do that!