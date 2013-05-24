Listen: CulturePop No. 14 – ‘Hangover 3,’ ‘Nashville,’ ‘Bates Motel,’ Steve Silverman

For the first time ever, CulturePop welcomes a guest! Steve Silverman, the director of the web series “The Inn” and “Pretty” was so much fun he’ll be lucky if we don’t try to drag him back every week. We think you’ll be really interested in Steve’s projects as well as his opinions on all things pop culture as well. Plus, he’s funny, and you know we like funny.

:50 – Meet Steve Silverman, who establishes that yes, we’re okay with swearing.

2:40 – Steve also tells us about “The Inn” (the show can be found at prettytheseries.com)

8:25 – Melinda is a big fan of “Pretty,” so she goads Steve into talking about the “Toddlers & Tiaras” inspired comedy (watch it at prettytheseries.com)

9:50 – We discuss the “Nashville” season finale (and if you haven’t seen it, there’s a spoiler at 10:00)

14:56 – Steve, who is a big fan of Hitchcock, gives us some insight into the season finale of “Bates Motel” and explains why he’s not a fan of Rob Zombie.

20:12 – Melinda and I hated “The Hangover 3,” but we know you’ll go anyway.

25:50 – Melinda and I explain why we’re Team Kellie after the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars,” and Steve and Melinda debate whether Kellie Pickler is crazy like a fox or dumb as a box of rocks.

30:15 – Melinda gives props to the recently departed Ray Manzarek, and I admit to never really liking the Doors.

33:21 – Steve gives us some great info about the Hot as Hell fan event in Palm Springs.

Also of note — we taped the podcast in Melinda’s apartment, and it turns out Melinda’s very nice apartment has very, very high ceilings. I took out as much of the echo as I could, but if it sounds like we’re talking in a church, well, go with it, I suppose.

Plus, watch the trailer for the second season of “The Inn,” which begins airing June 3.