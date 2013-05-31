Listen: CulturePop No. 15 ‘Now You See Me,’ Rob Lowe, Miranda Lambert

and 05.31.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Welcome to CulturePop! This week was full o’ weird ass crap, so Melinda and I had a field day. “Behind the Candelabra,” people! So much to discuss, and that’s just Rob Lowe’s eyes. In any case, here’s the rundown. 

:35 We discuss why this season is chock full of crazy on “The Bachelorette.”

4:30 Speaking of crazy, we analyze “The Bachelorette”‘s horrid rap video

6:45 We agree that “Now You See Me” did not suck, which given our track record with screenings is a small miracle.

14:14 Melinda loved one of the performances on NBC’s “Healing in the Heartland” and tells us why.

19:10 We both saw “Behind the Candelabra,” and while we didn’t love-love it, we admire it quite a bit, and not just because Matt Damon somehow pulls off tiny shorts. 

23:30 Oh, and speaking of “Behind the Candelabra,” we thought Rob Lowe did a great job. 

27:48 Rob Lowe did such a great job, in fact, we might even watch him in “Killing Kennedy.” 

Thanks for tuning in! 

Around The Web

TAGSBEHIND THE CANDELABRACulturePopMIRANDA LAMBERTTHE BACHELORETTE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP