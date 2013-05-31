Listen: CulturePop No. 15 ‘Now You See Me,’ Rob Lowe, Miranda Lambert

Welcome to CulturePop! This week was full o’ weird ass crap, so Melinda and I had a field day. “Behind the Candelabra,” people! So much to discuss, and that’s just Rob Lowe’s eyes. In any case, here’s the rundown.

:35 We discuss why this season is chock full of crazy on “The Bachelorette.”

4:30 Speaking of crazy, we analyze “The Bachelorette”‘s horrid rap video

6:45 We agree that “Now You See Me” did not suck, which given our track record with screenings is a small miracle.

14:14 Melinda loved one of the performances on NBC’s “Healing in the Heartland” and tells us why.

19:10 We both saw “Behind the Candelabra,” and while we didn’t love-love it, we admire it quite a bit, and not just because Matt Damon somehow pulls off tiny shorts.

23:30 Oh, and speaking of “Behind the Candelabra,” we thought Rob Lowe did a great job.

27:48 Rob Lowe did such a great job, in fact, we might even watch him in “Killing Kennedy.”

Thanks for tuning in!